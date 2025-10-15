Maverix Advisory Group has announced its partnership with Utility Connect, a provider of home service connection solutions for the real estate industry.

The company says this partnership comes as Utility Connect continues to expand across markets, providing concierge-style utility and home service setup for consumers moving into new homes. Maverix Advisory Group will advise on business development and positioning within the broader brokerage and vendor ecosystem.

“We’ve reached an exciting stage of growth and wanted a partner who truly understands both brokerage and technology,” said Russell Ausseresses, co-founder and CSO of Utility Connect. “Maverix brings the network and experience to help us scale even faster while reinforcing our reputation as the go-to solution in the utility space.”

Founded by Jeff Kennedy and Kevin Van Eck, Maverix Advisory Group works with brokerages and technology vendors to strengthen partnerships and simplify go-to-market execution.

“Utility Connect is one of those rare companies solving a real problem for consumers and agents alike,” said Kennedy. “Our goal is to amplify their voice, deepen their relationships across the industry and position them as the dominant player in this category.”

