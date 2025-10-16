Rechat has announced a new integration with Loft47, a back office automation and commission management platform. Rechat says that together, the companies will deliver a seamless brokerage experience connecting a scalable, secure and fast commission management platform. Brokerages can now manage deals, compliance, commissions and payouts in one workflow.

“Our integration with Loft47 reinforces our commitment to giving brokerages the flexibility to choose the tools that best fit their workflows,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat, “By connecting with leading solutions in the market, we help our clients streamline operations and unlock more value from their technology stack.”

With the new integration, deals created in Rechat flow directly into Loft47’s back office, which the company says will ensure all compliance, accounting and commission functions are handled quickly, accurately and transparently. Brokerages save time, reduce risk and give their agents an agent-centric mobile app they need to run their business.

“At Loft47, we know the back office is the backbone of every brokerage. Partnering with Rechat brings the industry a unified solution that connects top-tier agent tools with the most powerful commission and compliance automation on the market. Broker owners can finally operate with total visibility, from contract to close to payout, while their agents stay focused on production,” said Sasha Hryciuk, founder and CEO of Loft47.

Rechat’s AI-powered platform and super app were designed to help agents manage leads, design and deliver award-winning marketing and manage contacts and transactions with greater efficiency.

“Brokerages constantly walk a tightrope between empowering agents and maintaining financial accuracy,” said Tracy Simmons, CRO at Loft47. “This partnership eliminates that tension. Agents get intuitive, AI-powered tools that help them close more deals, while brokerages gain the confidence that every transaction is compliant, reconciled and paid out on time, without adding admin overhead.”

Once a deal is created, Loft47 automates the entire financial workflow from split calculations and deductions to reconciliation, trust accounting and tax reporting. The system ensures every payout is accurate, every audit is ready and every agent has visibility into their earnings. Agents can benefit from fast and reliable payouts, while also gaining online access to critical financial data and 1099s.

“With Loft47, we are streamlining the front office and back office of a brokerage’s business,” said Audie Chamberlain, head of strategic growth at Rechat. “This is the simplest and smartest way to run a modern brokerage.”

In addition to the Loft47 integration, Rechat has recently expanded with over 60 other integrations that include Figma, ChatGPT, Zillow and realtor.com. Rechat says each new addition strengthens its AI-powered super app, giving brokerages the flexibility to build a unified tech stack meant to drive productivity and growth.

To learn more about Rechat visit, Rechat.com.