Zillow® has announced the launch of Zillow ProSM, a suite of products that the company says will transform how productive agents work by unifying the tools they need to close more transactions.

The company says that this launch represents its long-standing partnership with agents and underscores the belief that when agents have the right tools, consumers win. It also furthers the company’s ongoing investment in software and technology. Zillow Pro brings together Follow Up Boss, My Agent and Agent Profiles into one integrated product suite powered by AI.

Zillow Pro helps agents stay connected with clients by providing real-time visibility into their activity on Zillow so they never miss when a past client starts searching again, helping to close the gap that often leads to lost opportunities and revenue.

The company says that the products included in Zillow Pro help solve these challenges. The result is a more streamlined way for agents to stay top-of-mind to home shoppers on Zillow and to uncover new opportunities.

Zillow claims that its investment in agent technology means better consumer outcomes. With integrated tools that surface the right insights at the right moment, agents can deliver more personal, timely support from first search to closing.

“Zillow is laser-focused on helping real estate agents succeed, and with Zillow Pro, we’re deepening that commitment,” said Jun Choo, Zillow’s chief operating officer. “We’re building game-changing technology that enhances the essential relationship between agents and their clients—giving professionals the insights, tools and visibility they need to grow their business in today’s market.”

Agents can now invite any contact from Follow Up Boss to form a My Agent relationship. With Zillow Pro, this feature extends to agents’ entire network, not just the shoppers they connect with on Zillow. Once accepted, the consumer can see the agent’s branding across Zillow, creating a consistent presence throughout the search experience. For agents, this connection unlocks real-time insights into consumer behavior so they can provide a better home shopping experience for their clients.

Zillow Pro features:

Follow Up Boss: A consumer-relationship management tool used among real estate professionals, now enhanced with Zillow insights.

Premium Agent Profiles: Agents can showcase their expertise, highlight recent sales and stand out where shoppers are looking with curated media like photo slideshows or video.

Expanded My Agent: Agents can extend My Agent to their entire sphere, inviting any contact from Follow Up Boss into a My Agent relationship.

Persistent branding on Zillow: Once connected through a My Agent relationship, an agent’s branding follows their connected contacts across Zillow, on listings, in emails and throughout the home-search experience. The shopper can also contact the agent directly from Zillow listings to share homes they’re interested in touring.

Real-time consumer insights: Agents can see what their connected contacts are viewing, saving and searching for on Zillow directly within Follow Up Boss.

AI-powered follow-up: Alerts notify agents when contacts re-engage or show signs of readiness, with AI-personalized outreach based on their contacts’ search activity.

Pathway to Zillow Preferred: Once nationally available, Zillow Pro will become the primary way agents qualify for Zillow Preferred (formerly Flex). Every Zillow Preferred partner agent will receive access to Zillow Pro at no additional cost through 2026 as part of their Preferred benefits.

Zillow Pro is set to launch nationally next year. Zillow will open an early-access interest list for agents attending its annual Unlock conference in Las Vegas November 3-5. Initial market launches begin in early 2026, with nationwide availability targeted for mid-year.

