eXp Realty® has announced that Helen Hernandez Archer and The Archer Group—Distinctive Homes, led by Hernandez Archer and longtime colleague Mayumi (May) Parrado, an Atlanta-based luxury team, have rejoined its growing global network.

“We are excited to welcome Helen back to eXp Realty. Her blend of luxury expertise, leadership, and passion for innovation makes her an incredible addition to our community,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “Helen’s ability to scale strategically while staying focused on client service aligns perfectly with the vision of eXp and the success we are building with our agents worldwide.”

With nearly 20 years in real estate, Helen Hernandez Archer has built a reputation as one of Atlanta’s most distinctive luxury professionals. Her career highlights include earning the Phoenix Award for being an Atlanta Top Producer 10 years in a row and founding the Hispanic Legacy Network, the first and only Hispanic affinity group in Sotheby’s International Realty’s worldwide network. Beyond real estate, she is a CNN Emmy Award and Peabody Award recipient, and a Maxwell Leadership-certified coach.

Parrado, originally from Cuba and raised in Miami, brings more than 25 years of experience as a Global Luxury Real Estate Advisor and broker associate. She has built a distinguished career representing high-net-worth buyers and sellers, specializing in international clientele, cross-border transactions and luxury properties across Florida and Georgia. Fluent in both Spanish and English, she has been recognized as a consistent top producer and serves on the Community Service Committee of the Atlanta REALTORS® Association.

Hernandez Archer’s return to eXp came after reviewing her second-quarter profit and loss statement, which led to what she calls a moment of reckoning. “The amount of money I was giving away under the traditional non-capping model was no longer sustainable,” she explained. “As a parent, I couldn’t help but think about how that money could have covered years of my twins’ private education.”

She also pointed to the energy of collaboration as a deciding factor. “I have always had a passion for learning, exchanging ideas, masterminding, and coaching. What I found myself missing was the daily collaboration, innovation and the energy of highly productive teams operating their businesses at scale. eXp has the top-performing teams in America, and when you surround yourself with the best people, your business grows organically and new opportunities naturally emerge.”

With her move, The Archer Group will leverage eXp’s network and resources to elevate client service, expand luxury reach and scale strategically with top-producing teams nationwide.

