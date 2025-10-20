In sales, we know to reward the activity, not just the result, especially when someone refers new business your way. The same principle applies to leadership. Running a successful office is simply sales with a different customer: Your customers are real estate agents, not houses.

Challenge your agents to bring an outside agent to something happening in your office—a class, a social event, even a regular meeting. When they do, make a big deal of it. At your next office meeting, hand them a crisp $100 bill in front of everyone. Recognition fuels momentum.

Of course, before you launch this challenge, make sure you know what your ideal agent looks like. That way, your team invites the right people—those who will thrive in your culture.

When your culture is strong and your value proposition is clear, every event becomes a showcase of what makes your office special. It’s no different than a client appreciation gathering where your clients (agents) all have you in common.

When you lead well and build raving fans, your agents become your best recruiters. They’ll do the selling for you.

