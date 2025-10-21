eXp Realty® has announced the official launch of eXp Sports & Entertainment, a new division within eXp Luxury that the company says is designed to define the standard for and elevate real estate service for high-profile clientele. The announcement was made at eXpcon Miami, the brand’s real estate conference.

The new division equips certain agents with specialized certification, exclusive branding assets and a global network built for the needs of clients in professional sports and entertainment.

“The Sports and Entertainment segment requires a unique level of confidence, discretion and specialized knowledge,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This launch is a direct response to our agents’ desire to dominate lucrative niche markets. By embedding eXp Sports & Entertainment within our successful luxury platform, we’re not just providing a credential, we’re providing the industry’s most powerful framework for agents to build credibility, connect with key advisors and confidently serve the world’s most demanding clientele.”

Some key features of eXp Sports & Entertainment include:

Exclusive brand identity : Members gain immediate access to the official eXp Sports & Entertainment mark, design suite and marketing assets.

Pro-level content and collateral : The division provides ready-to-use listing decks, social templates and presentations built for the needs of the Sports & Entertainment clientele.

Certification and recognition : Agents earn the credential defining expertise in high-profile real estate through the mandatory Sports & Entertainment Certification Course. This includes directory designation and a verified badge in the global eXp Luxury network.

Education and masterminds : Members participate in 2x monthly masterminds with agents, athlete advisors, general managers and entertainment insiders.

Opportunity resources and networking : Members access a global network, including curated partnerships with athlete advisors, entertainment attorneys and wealth planners. This is bolstered by toolkits, industry databases, and a pre-vetted concierge/relocation vendor directory to help source and win new clients.

“eXp is once again raising the bar for specialization. For an agent focused on high-profile clients, having a certified, recognized brand backed by a global network, is the ultimate competitive advantage,” said Wendy Forsythe, eXp Realty chief marketing officer.

