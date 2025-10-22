Revive, a renovation company, has announced the launch of Revive AI, a free artificial intelligence-powered platform for real estate professionals. The product, previously known as Revive Vision AI, has been renamed to reflect its broader functionality.

The brand says these major changes will help agents generate more leads, engage clients more effectively and deliver a more personalized experience.

Some new features include: white-labeled lead capture forms branded to each agent, white-labedled homeowner outreach emails sent directly from the agent with their branding, “engaged leads” dashboard showing which homeowners have interacted with Revive AI reports, enhanced comps tool with the ability to manually add comparables and map views and filter tools to visualize and sort properties.

“We’re building Revive AI to help agents grow their business faster, smarter and more authentically,” said Mansoor Bahramand, chief technology officer at Revive. “Agents remain at the center of every transaction, empowered by new AI tools that are not only ‘wowing’ homeowners and giving them insight into what’s possible if they sell their home, but also AI tools that are branded entirely around them.”

According to Bahramand, with the new engaged leads feature, agents can now see which homeowners have interacted with their AI-generated reports, and whether they came from a QR code at an open house or were part of an agent’s prospecting campaign. Each lead card displays the homeowner’s name, property address, contact details and engagement status, along with built-in monitoring that allows agents to track which leads they’ve already contacted.

“This is a game-changer for agents who want to prioritize follow-up based on interest,” said Dalip Jaggi, Revive COO and co-founder. “It’s fusing their clients’ intentions and behavior to provide the right support for them at the right time.”

The white-labeled intake pages and email notifications are supposed to ensure that homeowners see the agent, and not Revive, as their primary point of contact. From report generation to lead nurturing, the process is customized to the agent’s brand and communication style.

Agents can also download open house PDFs to print flyers with QR codes (or distribute digitally) that link to their branded lead capture page, creating new opportunities to connect with buyers and sellers in person.

Additionally, a redesigned comparables dashboard allows agents to view all loaded comps visually, including property distance and recommended matches. For greater control, agents can now manually adjust or add comps, providing them with the flexibility to tailor pricing and property feature insights.

As with all Revive AI reports, the platform’s AI engine analyzes listing photos using computer vision, comparing the subject property to similar homes to determine renovation needs and estimate After Renovation Value (ARV).

For more information, click here.