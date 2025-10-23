This month, Lukzo Real Estate’s Founder and Director Alejandra Díaz Suárez sheds light on the international demand and interest from buyers seeking homes that balance modern design, functionality and wellness in Morelos, Mexico.

Alejandra Díaz Suárez

Founder & Director

Lukzo Real Estate

Cuernavaca, Morelos, México

https://www.lukzo.mx

Tell us about your company.

Lukzo is a real estate firm specializing in luxury properties in the state of Morelos, focusing our operations on Cuernavaca, Tepoztlán and beyond. With more than 18 years of experience, we’re committed to delivering a personalized and human approach to real estate, ensuring every client feels guided, supported and inspired in their journey to finding the right property. As the only member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) in Morelos, we combine global reach with local expertise to connect our clients with extraordinary opportunities worldwide.

Please describe your current housing market.

Our market has shown resilience and steady demand, especially for high-end properties that offer space, nature and privacy. Buyers are increasingly looking for homes that provide a balance between modern design, functionality and wellness—qualities that have become essential after the global shifts in lifestyle over the last years.

Tell us about the market for international real estate investors in your region.

International buyers are drawn to our region for its climate, proximity to Mexico City and attractive investment opportunities. We see strong interest from U.S. and Canadian buyers, as well as European investors, who recognize the value of second homes and vacation properties in Morelos. There’s also a growing appetite for land developments, boutique hotels and holistic retreat projects, thanks to the region’s unique cultural and natural appeal. Buyers are captivated by destinations such as Tepoztlán, where spectacular mountain views, rich history and ancient pyramids provide an unmatched setting. Owning a home here means joining a community that blends culture, wellness and natural beauty.

What advice do you have for foreign buyers interested in buying in your area?

Partner with a trusted advisor who understands both the local regulations and the international perspective. Mexico offers excellent opportunities, but every region has its own legal framework, so working with an experienced firm like ours ensures a smooth, transparent and secure transaction. We always emphasize that buying in Morelos is not just a financial investment, but also a lifestyle investment.

What types of homes are most popular in your area, including popular locations and amenities?

Modern and Mexican colonial architecture type homes with expansive gardens and pools are highly sought-after. Gated communities are also in demand, offering privacy, security and amenities such as tennis courts, wellness areas and clubhouses. Popular locations include Cuernavaca’s northern zones, Tepoztlán for its cultural and spiritual atmosphere, and the southern areas of Morelos for vacation-style living.

What do you love most about living in your area?

The climate—often called the “eternal spring”—is truly a gift. Morelos combines natural beauty with rich culture, gastronomy and history. Living here means enjoying a peaceful environment while still being just over an hour away from Mexico City. Personally, I love the balance it offers: a place to recharge, connect with nature and live fully.

How does being part of Leading-RE support your business?

Being part of LeadingRE is an honor and a differentiator for Lukzo. It allows us to offer our clients global exposure and connections with trusted affiliates around the world. It also strengthens our positioning as a luxury firm with international standards, while giving us access to resources, training and a powerful network that helps us deliver extraordinary results for our clients.

