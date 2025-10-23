Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. hosted hundreds of the brand’s brokers, owners and associates from offices across the United States and from international markets in Portugal and Aruba at its national conference, Weichert SPARK, Oct. 7-9 at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Studios in Orlando. The event featured keynote presentations and opportunities for attendees to network and share strategies with other associates across the Weichert franchise system.

According to the company, the general session featured three of the country’s top real estate coaches, Brian Icenhower, David Knox and Jeff Lobb, who offered strategies to elevate business performance. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Association of Realtors®, shared insights on market trends and industry dynamics. Motivational speakers Karen Allen and Drew Hanlen shared personal stories, insights and actionable advice to operate at a high-performing level.

The sessions included several presentations from Weichert’s business consulting and marketing experts, who shared strategies related to business planning, strengthening client relationships, generating new listings, expanding market share and more. Weichert says these presentations reinforced the conference’s theme of making intentional choices, operating at an elite level and standing out from the competition to capture greater market share.

The company also notes that this event provided the opportunity for attendees to network and strategize with other Weichert franchise brokers, owners, associates and vendors. The dedicated vendor area offered additional access to explore tools and resources designed to give them a competitive edge and support the growth of their business.

“Weichert SPARK is all about bringing our network together to learn, connect and spark new ideas and inspiration,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We had so many incredible presentations packed with actionable strategies our associates can implement to grow their business. What stood out most was the passion, collaboration and genuine sense of community among everyone in attendance. That culture of collaboration and shared purpose is one aspect that truly sets our Weichert network apart.”

