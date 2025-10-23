ERA Live Moore in North Carolina has announced a partnership with Missouri-based Edge Realty, which will now do business as Edge Realty ERA Powered. The brand says the investment marks a creative collaboration aimed at supporting Edge Realty’s growth opportunities in southeast Missouri while preserving its identity and leadership.

Both ERA Live Moore and Edge Realty ERA Powered will continue to operate their powerful brands with their respective leadership. With this announcement, the combined operations now include 13 offices with more than 600 agents who were responsible for a combined $1.4 billion in sales volume and approximately 3,200 transactions in 2024.

Established in 2003, Edge Realty is the local market leader with nearly 45% market share. The family-owned and operated full-service brokerage also has affiliated mortgage, title and property management services.

Founder and owner Bill Cole serves as managing broker along with his wife Susan and son Chris, whose wife Jessica is an agent with the firm. The Cole’s daughter Katie is a loan officer with their affiliated mortgage company, while her husband Matt Palisch serves as broker associate.

“We were very attracted to ERA Live Moore’s guiding philosophy of empowering dreams through real estate in an environment that cultivates excellence and a sense of belonging,” explained Bill Cole. “As a family-run business, it was important to partner with a like-minded company that puts agents at the forefront. We have always said that if we do right by our agents, they will do right by their clients. We embraced the opportunity to join forces with ERA Live Moore to help elevate our agents with all of the industry-leading ERA tools and technology while providing the company with a launchpad for expansion.”

ERA Live Moore is also a full-service brokerage with an award-winning relocation division, as well as established title and mortgage partners. Founded in 1999, the company is led by President Tania Moore in her capacity as qualifying broker/owner, and her husband, Eb Moore, co-owner. Over the last 10 years, they have leveraged strategic M&As to expand across North Carolina from its Charlotte homebase to Raleigh-Durham, Winston-Salem, Asheville, Cornelius, Marion, Wilkesboro and Jacksonville. They also have a presence in Fort Mill, S.C.

“Based on our successful expansion throughout the Carolinas, we were excited to look further afield for strategic partners who share our passion for growth and excellence,” said Tania Moore. “When we met Bill and Susan, we immediately recognized a shared philosophy centered on people, service and integrity. We knew we had found partners whose vision for growth and commitment to excellence aligned perfectly with ours.”

Under this new structure, Edge Realty ERA Powered will continue to operate independently under its brand with Cole and Palisch at the helm. ERA Live Moore says it will provide additional resources, operational support and technology tools to help Edge Realty ERA Powered scale its success and serve clients effectively. The notes that this investment reflects its broader strategy to partner with best-in-class real estate firms.

For more information, click here.