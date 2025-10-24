This isn’t a finish line. It’s a launchpad your business needs to dominate next year.



Your future success starts with decisions you make right now. Using this time to rethink, retool and refocus means going into 2026 with a clear edge.



This is the season where smart decisions separate next year’s top producers from everyone else. So, what do you need to ask today to set yourself up for long-term success?



Ask: Am I Set Up for Growth or Am I Giving Too Much Away?



Today’s agents, often finding themselves putting in more hours to deliver results, deserve a commission structure that empowers. This means looking beyond traditional split or revenue share brands.



In tough markets, it’s hard to discount the allure of 100% models: It’s rewarding to know your income won’t be diminished by hidden fees or gouging splits. When agents have financial security, they thrive. For broker/owners, offering this kind of structure is more than a value-add; it’s a recruitment and retention powerhouse.



Ask: Can I Count on Real-Time Support or Am I Just a Number in a Queue?



Chatbots, virtual help desks and ticketing queues have become the norm. With so many industries pivoting to AI-forward, automated support systems, one thing now stands out more than ever: real human support.



Businesses are transformed through the dedication of real people who know your name, understand your goals and care about your success. Whether you’re an agent navigating a complex transaction or a broker juggling operations, you need to know you’ll have a solid support team in your corner.



Ask: Are My Resources Serving My Business or Leaving Me Behind?



Most real estate technology isn’t built with the reality of the agent experience in mind; it’s clunky and disjointed, often requiring a costly range of software options to get the job done.



Decentralized tech works against your business, making it harder to manage transactions, marketing and day-to-day tasks—all while negatively affecting your income and scalability.



The right tech should save you time and money while cutting out stress, utilizing features like automation to give you a seamless, centralized workflow. An integrated tech suite means reduced friction, creating the ideal scenario for your business to build impactful momentum.



Q4 Isn’t About Winding Down. It’s About Gearing Up.



Your 2026 starts right now. Audit your brokerage model, support and tools, and address any aspects of your business that don’t serve you—before the year is over.



At HomeSmart, our 100%-commission model may be the foundation of our continued growth and success—as well as our resilience in down markets—over the years, but it goes beyond earning potential. We offer dedicated, live support teams, integrated transaction and marketing technology, professional development and training opportunities—all at no additional cost to agents.



We believe the industry standard should be 100% commission, 110% support. Twenty-five years of experience has proven this strategy works for agents, brokers and consumers. Can you say the same for your current model?



