The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties expanded their membership with Forbes Global Properties to include Lee and Monroe counties. As the worldwide real estate partner of Forbes, the invitation-only network offers a consumer marketplace of luxury homes to its audience of over 167 million individuals.

Lee and Monroe join Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin as prime luxury markets where Keyes and Illustrated hold memberships with Forbes Global Properties.

“The Forbes name resonates with discerning buyers and sellers in Lee County just as much as it does in Miami or Palm Beach,” said Shane Spring, Keyes Realtor® and 2026 Royal Palm Coast Realtor® Association president. “Interest comes from all over the world, and this membership provides the visibility properties like this merit.”

“This expansion gives our luxury listings in the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida extraordinary international visibility” said Christina Pappas, president of The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties. “Our agents are already seeing meaningful results with high-net-worth buyers and sellers around the world.”

The company says that Andrew Burr, broker associate, is leading the charge in serving luxury buyers and sellers in Monroe County, where Keyes’ active luxury listings include $3 million and $2.2 million properties in Lower Matecumbe, and a $2.1 million luxury home in Key Largo.

Since joining the network in January 2024, the firms say that they have leveraged this global reach and brand power to elevate listings and expand exposure for agents and clients alike. Some key achievements the brands highlight include:

Villa Gucci in Rome, Italy: Billy Nash of The Keyes Company and Chiara Gennarelli of Building Heritage | Forbes Global Properties in Italy partnered to secure the listing on behalf of the Gucci family.

Homestead, Florida: Saud and Cinthia Rai of the Keyes Skywalker Group won a competitive luxury listing by highlighting the global marketing skills of the Forbes affiliation.

Northern Palm Beach County: Vince Marotta, Illustrated Properties’ top producer from 2019–2024, utilized the Forbes Global Properties network to market and close several prominent homes in the region.

“Forbes Global Properties is proud to expand our relationship with The Keyes Company and Illustrated Properties,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “The market-leading firms are unmatched in their expertise and commitment to creating an outstanding experience for discerning buyers and sellers. We greatly appreciate their membership and look forward to continued success throughout South Florida.”

