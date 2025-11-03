Follow Up Boss (FUB), owned by Zillow, has updated its terms of service and privacy notice to enable deeper integration and next-generation features designed to help agents work smarter and connect more effectively with clients.

The update was driven by the deeper integration between Follow Up Boss and new functionality the company will roll out in 2026 as part of the new product suite, Zillow Pro. Zillow Pro features the industry-leading FUB customer relationship management system as the backbone of the offering, creating a single, connected experience for agents and consumers.

With the new integration, real estate professionals can invite contacts directly from Follow Up Boss to connect on Zillow, maintaining their branding throughout the client’s home search while gaining real-time insights into buyer and seller behavior. According to the company, Zillow Pro is built to help agents reach out at the right moment, personalize communication and nurture the relationships that drive repeat and referral business.

“Everything we’re doing is about creating more connected experiences for agents and their clients,” said Steve Pacinelli, chief marketing officer at Follow Up Boss. “When you can see what’s happening with your clients in real time, you can deliver better service, faster communication and more value without adding more work.”

Since Follow Up Boss last refreshed its terms two years ago, artificial intelligence has transformed how agents connect with clients and manage their day-to-day business. The company’s new framework reflects that shift, ensuring real estate professionals can leverage the same automation and intelligence revolutionizing other industries.

This update accelerates FUB’s use of Zillow’s AI technology, featuring tools like Smart Messages, which have been shown to double response rates, and Smart Summaries, which instantly deliver a complete client snapshot to help teams move faster and serve smarter.

The company emphasized that agent data remains secure. Zillow only uses agent-only contacts to provide the CRM services. Zillow does not sell or share agent-only contacts, and all agent databases remain protected under strict privacy standards.

“We use this data to make agents more productive—helping them navigate a complex market by recognizing buyer and seller signals and meeting clients in the moment,” Pacinelli explained. “What’s groundbreaking about Zillow Pro is that FUB users will have more opportunities to capture additional business across their entire sphere of influence.”

Together, Zillow Pro and Follow Up Boss aim to create a more connected experience for agents and their clients, combining AI efficiency with real-time consumer insight to drive growth and simplify workflows.

Agents can learn more at www.zillow.com/agents/zillow-pro/ or followupboss.com.