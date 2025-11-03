They’re the opposite ends of the home-buying spectrum. One phrase lights up a potential owner’s face, while the other forces a frown. The former is a no-brainer for you, the agent, while the latter can test your ability to keep a client in check.

It’s plug-and-play versus quasi-fixer-upper. It is easy to accentuate the positives, but point out the negatives? Not so much. That’s the challenge for agents who provide clients with honest opinions on renovations or repairs, but maybe temper them when projects aren’t major but might derail offers if potential buyers get spooked. So it’s your call what fixes to point out during walk-throughs of homes with mileage on them. It’s also crucial to understand the mindset of who you’re working with.

“Every buyer is different, so it just depends on each client’s circumstance,” says Justin Alexander, an agent with Hilton Hilton, in Beverly Hills, California. “If they are at their max budget for the purchase and plan on doing updates over time, I simply advise them to tackle the safety and hazardous repairs right away. Everything else, especially cosmetic, can be delayed until they are financially ready to do the big remodel.”

Inexpensive, generic post move-in projects are no-brainers. New homeowners can start with simple, cosmetic projects like painting walls and front doors, or tackle more involved tasks like replacing light fixtures, updating hardware or installing backsplashes. Other projects include cleaning and maintenance, updating flooring and tackling larger renovations like bathrooms or kitchens, which can add value to the home. And renovations or home improvement can also be a powerful path to staying top of mind post-closing.

Patricia Caruso, of the Sharon Caruso Team at REMAX Heritage Properties in Flanders, New Jersey, utilizes two phases with clients that she has found to be effective.

“During the home search and pre-closing phase, when I’m walking through homes with buyers, my goal is always to keep things real to help them see both the potential and the practical side,” she says. “If a home is a great fit but needs attention, I’ll say something like, ‘This home checks the boxes for location and layout, but here’s what you’ll want to plan for after closing.’

“It’s all about setting expectations without discouraging them. I break things down into what’s essential right away (like safety or structural repairs) versus updates that can wait or be done over time. For example, if the roof or HVAC system is aging, we’ll talk about budgeting for those early. But if it’s simply dated finishes, I’ll help them see how easy cosmetic changes can transform the space later. That kind of honest guidance helps clients make confident choices, and know we’re looking out for their long-term investment, not just the sale.”

Then there is Caruso’s living-in-the-home phase, which keeps the relationship going since she and all other agents know that it shouldn’t end at the closing table.

“We love checking in with past clients, especially around seasonal home tips or local market updates,” she says. “A few months or a year after closing, we might send something like, ‘Thinking about ways to boost your home’s value? Here are a few small updates that really pay off in today’s market.’

“It’s not a sales pitch. It’s about staying helpful and keeping homeowners informed so they can enjoy and protect their investment. Over time, those touchpoints keep us connected and remind them that when the day comes to sell or make a move, I’m here with trusted, local expertise every step of the way.”

Pam Rosser Thistle, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® in Philadelphia, finds that there are two extremes of buyer types. “Those who have renovated, know how to renovate and will continue to renovate, and those who want to buy a move-in-ready home and are nervous about any kind of renovations,” she says. “Just the repairs and home maintenance, like silver-coating a roof to maintain the warranty, having a termite plan and changing filters, are more than enough.

“Where I come in is to provide appropriate, reliable contractor options and advise on the value of renovations. I help buyers understand the difference between renovating because it makes them feel good versus renovating to add value. The latter happens when you add a new feature, like a first-floor powder room or a third story. Marble floors and colorful walls will not do that.”

Josh Jarboe, broker/owner of REMAX Empire Buyers in Kentucky, explains that his style is not a “wait a year” guy, but instead a “do it in the right order” guy. He has devised a 30/60/90 project plan that he presents to homebuyers.

“The first 30 days are for safety and systems,” he says. “Rekey the locks the first day. If we weren’t able to get the sellers to repair certain items prior to closing or give credits in lieu of, then I have them retest/replace smoke and CO detectors, add GFCIs (Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupters) where needed, label water/gas shut-offs, service HVAC, clean the dryer vent, check roof/gutters and look for moisture in basements/crawlspaces. If a water heater is at end-of-life or showing rust, I’d rather they replace it now than have it flood later.”

For days 31 – 60 it’s about efficiency and bills. “Simple wins with fast payback,” he says. “Smart thermostat, LED lighting, weather-stripping, attic hatch sealing and setting water-heater temp to ~120°F. If appliances are 10-plus years old or energy hogs, a targeted upgrade lowers monthly costs and avoids ‘random Tuesday’ breakdowns.”

For 90-plus days, lifestyle and aesthetics rule, provided funds are available. “Paint, hardware, lighting, then bigger ticket items once they’ve lived in the home and know how they use the space,” notes Jarboe. “That ‘dream bathroom remodel’ usually gets a reality check after a couple of months living in a new home. At 60 days, sometimes there’s boxes still left unpacked.”

Prior to closing, Jarboe keeps deals on track by separating health/safety/function from cosmetic/nice-to-have. He brings in a trusted contractor for a same-day ballpark, then negotiates credits on the must-fix items rather than asking the seller to do them. If the seller isn’t willing to give ample credits to cover certain repairs, he will go over a budget for future projects with a cushion (10% – 15% of the estimated cost), so a surprise HVAC system failure wouldn’t put a new homeowner in a financial bind.

“Staying top of mind is about being useful, not noisy,” he asserts. “My clients get a seasonal maintenance checklist, vetted vendor intros and quick ‘equity & upgrade’ check-ins at six and 12 months. At 24 months, I’ll reach out just to touch base and sometimes have the opportunity to recommend a contractor for any upcoming projects the homeowners might have been wanting to do.

“The goal is a home that feels great on day one, runs cheaper by day 60 and fits their life by day 90,” he continues. “I tell clients that I’m their agent for life, so even though the deal has closed, they’ll still be hearing from me. I’ve been blessed to work with some truly incredible people, and the relationships formed along the way are what make this career so rewarding. I’m a solution specialist in a relationship business.”

Two residential real estate pros with New York City’s Coldwell Banker Warburg, agent Veronique Perrin and broker John Cella, work primarily with co-op and condo buyers. Their home project timing strategies are similar to those for standalone houses.

“Guidance truly has to begin before closing, because both the cost of getting anything done and the cost of materials have become so much more expensive,” says Perrin. “It is also very important to assess a buyer’s ‘appetite’ and stamina for post-closing upgrades/updates/larger scale renovations. I spend a lot of extra time pointing out to my buyers what a property will need before they make it their own. That list goes from easy, one-weekend DIY projects to the full gut renovation of a kitchen or bath—so some of those conversations better not happen too late.

“Also, I am never worried about jeopardizing a deal. I have talked many buyers out of purchases that would have made them miserable because they would never have been able to bring their vision to life. This is about nurturing a long-time relationship, not about ‘one and done.’”

Cella explains that when he guides buyers through initial projects, repairs or renovations, he normally provides soft and conservative estimates pertaining to the hard and soft costs and timeline.

“For example, I can assign approximations for flooring, bathrooms and kitchens, as well as particulars pertaining to townhouses, like replacing water heaters or boilers and digging down into the basement to increase the ceiling height on the lower level,” he says. “However, I always recommend bringing a general contractor and/or architect depending on the scope of work. Hopefully, I am able to recommend one of those third parties as it allows me to keep them accountable throughout the process.

“Depending on the amount of work the deal needs and the optionality the space provides, it may be possible to piecemeal the renovation, but I normally recommend that clients do all the work at once in order to allow the contractor and architect to complete their work and minimize carrying costs.”

Perrin agrees, especially if the projects are smaller in scope.

“Whenever possible, I recommend doing as much as they can afford (time and money) before moving in,” she says. “This is especially true for things like giving the floors some love or reglazing a bathtub. Those are very quick projects that really do not cost a lot and only take a few days from start to finish. The results are always spectacular, but the process is quite messy and involves chemicals that have very strong smells. But the priority is painting. That is the fastest, easiest and most cost-effective makeover that will make for instant gratification. It is almost miraculous what a fresh coat of white paint will do! It literally makes for a blank canvas for the new owners, and it truly transforms any space.

“And I am all about staying in touch and following up with those projects. Witnessing what people will do to the space is always exciting; you see the dream come true. I will reach out asking for pictures or send examples of designs I see that could work for what I know they are working on. I am always sending links to things I know they can use, like how to make a home more energy efficient for example.”