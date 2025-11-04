The acting inspector general of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), aka the organization’s “internal watchdog” who polices waste, fraud and abuse, has been removed from his position, as reported by Reuters. The FHFA website now designates the position as vacant.



Joe Allen is the latest in a chain of several other watchdogs who have been removed from their positions or reassigned elsewhere. Specifically back in January, Politico reported that Trump fired at least a dozen of the watchdogs across various agencies in the first few days of his second term.

The Trump administration has also defunded the group that supervises these offices.

The FHFA did not immediately respond for comment.

Reuters reported that sources said Allen was terminated as he was preparing to notify Congress that the FHFA was not cooperating with his office.

Allen had also reportedly just provided information to prosecutors in the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James—someone Trump has repeatedly and personally targeted—for mortgage fraud.