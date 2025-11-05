CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty, a regional brokerage with offices in Columbus, Cleveland and Akron, has joined forces with Realty Exchange with four offices spanning the Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky borders.

Realty Exchange was founded in 2013 by Shane Radcliff, who will continue to serve as a manager and oversee the integration of the many CENTURY 21 tools and systems for his agents, the company stated. The firm has offices in Asland and Grayson, Kentucky; Huntington, West Virginia; and Proctorville, Ohio.

Founded in 2005 in the Cleveland/Akron area by Tony DeAnna, CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty has expanded its service area to Columbus, growing to seven offices and 200 sales associates, according to a release.

Century 21 stated that the combined company now comprises 11 offices and approximately 275 independent agents spanning three states, with ample opportunity to fill in the service area between two markets. These agents will have access to technology and an international network to complement their community connections and local market knowledge.

According to DeAnna, “Our merger with Realty Exchange makes so much sense because Shane and I operate in very similar ways. Our shared philosophies of putting agents and clients at the forefront of everything we do provides a rock solid foundation for working collaboratively to combine our strengths, expand our market presence, and provide agents with a new level of support to help them serve their clients in meaningful ways.”

“Our agents are going to love the additional support from the CENTURY 21 brand as well as their powerful tools, technology and marketing resources. Having access to cutting-edge systems, world-class training, and powerful networking opportunities will elevate the service they can provide to their clients,” said Radcliff. “Joining forces with CENTURY 21 Excellence Realty puts us in a great position to assist agents in taking their business to the next level.”

