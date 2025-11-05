Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) has announced a licensing agreement with PalmAruba Group in Noord, Aruba. The partnership marks the brand’s second international residential real estate office, which will operate as Weichert® – Aruba Realty.

The partnership comes just months after the Weichert brand made its international debut in the residential real estate market with the opening of HomeLovers – Weichert in Portugal, the company stated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Weichert® – Aruba Realty to our growing international network,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This is an exciting next step in our international expansion, as Aruba is a thriving real estate market with tremendous opportunities. Our partnership demonstrates how adaptable our model and systems are across diverse markets. We’re proud to support their team as they deliver outstanding service backed by the strength of our Weichert brand.”

Weichert® – Aruba Realty is led by Founder and Managing Director Victor Acosta, a third-generation civil engineer originally from Caracas, Venezuela, according to a release. As a leading real estate developer for the past 30-plus years, Acosta has built an extremely talented team of in-house experts in architecture, engineering, design, construction and sales.

As their business progressed over the years, their team recognized the need for expanded systems. Acosta said this drive to expand these services ultimately led to this new partnership.

“We knew that we wanted to partner with a company that shares our same values and beliefs when it comes to providing exceptional support for the team and emphasizing the importance of the client experience,” said Acosta. “We found the perfect partner in Weichert. It has been a blessing bringing their brand to our island and uncovering everything they have to offer. Their organization’s expertise, the proven systems and tools they provide, and their extensive training programs for our agents and managers were a big part of what attracted us to Weichert. All these components give us a true advantage, setting our company up for extraordinary success and growth opportunities.”

For more information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., visit www.weichertfranchise.com.