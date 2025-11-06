As the real estate industry adapts to myriad changes triggered by the commission lawsuits, MLS upheaval and evolving market conditions, the tried-and-true formulas for brokerage success may no longer prove effective. During RISMedia’s 37th annual Power Broker Forum, a panel of real estate’s most progressive leaders will share their new game plan for increasing business in a post-lawsuit environment.

The session will take place on Friday, Nov. 14 from 11:15 AM–12:00 PM at the George R Brown Convention Center, Ballroom C, Level 3, in Houston, Texas as part of the annual NAR NXT event.

Joining moderators John Featherston, founder and CEO of RISMedia and Jennifer Branchini, vice president of Association Affairs for NAR, will be:



Kendall Bonner

Thought Leader & Strategic Growth Partner

eXp Realty

Mark Woodroof

CEO

Better Homes and Gardens Gary Greene

Anthony Lamacchia

Broker/Owner/Founder

Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Lennox Scott

Chairman and CEO

John L. Scott Real Estate

The event is free for all full- and day-pass event attendees. Be sure to join RISMedia for this thoughtful and engaging discussion.