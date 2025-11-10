Above, from left, Lisa O’Brien and Carrie Mellon

Arizona real estate agents Lisa O’Brien and Carrie Mellon had never met before that fateful time in 2019, when O’Brien had a seller, Mellon had a cash buyer, and they closed the deal in a record six days.

“It was amazing from the beginning how much we think alike when it comes to real estate, said O’Brien, a former marketing specialist and business owner who was licensed in 1990. “We have the same work ethic, the same ideals, and the same commitment to giving concierge service to every client.”

Mellon, a former flight attendant first drawn to real estate in 2004 when she contemplated building her own house, felt the same instant connection.

“We think alike,” said Mellon. “We put the client first, we’re okay with taking phone calls at odd hours, and we never overpromise or underdeliver–either to our clients or to each other.”

Teaming up under the auspices of DPR Realty and headquartered in Scottsdale, the pair have become one the agency’s most productive teams, having double the fun building up a client base they expect will become clients for life.

Barbara Pronin: Clearly the two of you are on the same wave length. But running a successful business takes more than a common commitment.

Lisa O’Brien: It certainly does. But both Carrie and I ran successful real estate businesses in the Phoenix-metro area for years before teaming up, so we had both business acumen and common ideals going in.

BP: How are you organized as a team, or how do you split your duties?

LO’B: We stay in almost constant contact, and the best part about our alliance is that we are each familiar enough with every deal and every client so that either of us can step in for the other as needed–and we do. Our clients know we are available to them 24/7. Also, I am licensed in Texas, and I do some business there on my own.

BP: Does that mean you need to travel a lot?

LO’B: Not really, because the Covid pandemic taught us so much, not just in terms of working remotely, but in new and better ways to photograph and show properties remotely as well.

Carrie Mellon: Lisa and I have a great deal of trust in each other, and we work hard to inspire the same trust and loyalty in our clients. About 90 percent of our business today comes from referral or repeat clients. We are working with one client now who is listing and buying with us for the fourth time.

BP: Who takes care of the paperwork and other team responsibilities?

L’OB: I handle most of the paperwork and admin duties, while Carrie does 100 percent of our social media.

BP: You cover a large area. Is there any such thing as an average selling price?

LO’B: That’s difficult to say because the Phoenix area is so diverse. You can still buy a condo in some locations for $300,000. The first deal Carrie and I put together was for something around that amount. But in Scottsdale and in the high country, with its stunning views, the average sale price is $1.5 million or more.

BP: Do you ever think of expanding your team?

LO’B: Not really. Carrie and I have kind of a symbiotic relationship. It would be hard to find someone who would fit into our unusual dynamic.

CM: Real estate is a tough business. It would also be hard to find someone who could keep up with us! Often when I am the face to the client, Lisa is the engine behind the scenes. We are both on the go all the time.

BP: What do you mean when you say you are available to your clients 24/7?

CM: We mean it literally! We understand that buying or selling a home is an emotional experience for many people. Lisa and I both have taken calls at midnight, and presented offers for anxious buyers as late as 11 o’clock at night. It’s part of the job when you commit to providing concierge service.

BP: You both have deep roots in the communities you serve. In what ways do you like to give back?

LO’B: We each have our favorites, but we typically support veterans support services, animal shelters and children’s health organizations.

BP: And finally, in the event you or other team leaders ever do decide to expand, what qualities are most important in a recruit?

LO’B: Three things, basically. First, an experienced, hands-on person with proven client-relations skills. Second, someone with a strong work ethic–and third, someone with a professional background who is also a very quick learner.

To contact O’Brien and Mellon email callcarrieandlisa4AZhomes@gmail.com.