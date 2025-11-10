The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has announced the installation of Tommie Wehrle—a Learning Consultant for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate—as the 2026 president. In addition, Richard Woods will serve in 2026 as first vice president and will be the 2027 president. Austin Rowe was elected as the 2026 second vice president (president in 2028) while Dan Darr is now Secretary with Rodney Mason serving as treasurer.

Wehrle has been in the real estate industry for nearly 35 years as an agent, broker/owner and instructor/coach, as stated in a release. She has been active in local and state Realtor® associations along with the National Association of Realtors®. The long-time advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, spent three years as the co-chair, currently Advisor of REALPRIDE, Anywhere’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group.

“I’ve had the honor and privilege of having a career in the real estate industry. It’s a thrill for me to be of service, impacting the lives of home buyers and sellers along with empowering/guiding agents and brokerage leadership towards success.” Wehrle said. “I believe our industry has the unique opportunity to be the ones who champion the removal of any barriers of homeownership entry for all marginalized groups including the LGBTQ+ community. The Alliance will continue to advocate and showcase examples of discrimination that hinder LGBTQ+ real estate professionals and our clients. We also have a commitment to welcome those real estate professionals who have LGBTQ+ children into the Alliance. With a growing membership pool, the opportunities to impact change grows each day.”

As for others named, The LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance stated that Woods is the longtime Broker/Owner of Woods Real Estate Services in San Diego, California. Rowe is a Realtor® with Onward Real Estate in Nashville, Tennessee and has been in real estate for nearly 10 years. Darr, a Realtor® at Equity Union in Palm Springs, California, has been a real estate professional for nearly 10 years. Mason is a Senior Loan Officer at CrossCountry Mortgage and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit https://realestatealliance.org/.