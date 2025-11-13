Bright MLS announces that it will integrate ICE’s Paragon Connect MLS platform into its technology ecosystem to support its future growth.

Paragon Connect is a mobile-first MLS platform created to allow real estate professionals to research, collaborate and manage listings from anywhere. The platform offers API integrations, advanced collaboration tools and powerful customization tools that aimed at helping agents stay competitive.

“Our relationship with ICE allows us to expand access to the Bright experience beyond our traditional geographic borders in a way that respects how agents and brokers already work,” said Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of Bright MLS. “We’re committed to innovation that empowers agents, and this is one more way Bright is making the MLS more accessible and useful in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

As the next-gen evolution of Paragon MLS, Paragon Connect offers collaboration tools and actionable market analytics from a central, customizable dashboard. With the ability to maintain listings and generate comparative market analyses via browser and mobile app, Paragon Connect claims to allow real estate professionals to manage their business across devices with confidence.

“We’re proud to support Bright MLS’s growth with a modern MLS platform designed for how real estate professionals work today,” said Tim Bowler, president of ICE Mortgage Technology. “More than ever, agents and brokers need the flexibility and speed to access high-performing tools from anywhere. Paragon Connect offers exactly that—helping real estate professionals stay connected to homebuyers pursuing the American dream.”

For more information, visit BrightMLS.com.