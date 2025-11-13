eXp Realty® announced that CEO Leo Pareja has been named to The 2025 MarketWatch 25, the outlet’s annual list celebrating influential leaders driving innovation and progress across industries.

MarketWatch recognized Pareja for his leadership in redefining modern real estate through transparency, accessibility and empowerment according to a release. Since being appointed CEO in 2024, eXp stated that Pareja has led the brokerage with a vision of building trust, strengthening agent success and creating a more connected experience for consumers worldwide.

“Leo’s leadership is a reflection of what makes eXp different,” said Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “He brings the same spirit of innovation and collaboration that built this company—empowering agents, driving transparency and keeping people at the heart of everything we do. This recognition from MarketWatch reinforces how eXp and its leaders are helping shape the future of real estate.”

As the only real-estate-brokerage CEO recognized, Marketwatch stated Pareja joins leaders from major industries across finance, technology, education and retail.

“Being named to The MarketWatch 25 isn’t about one person. It reflects the collective drive of our agents, staff and leaders to reimagine what real estate can be,” said Pareja. “When agents are empowered and consumers are informed, the entire market becomes stronger.”

Read the full MarketWatch feature and list here.