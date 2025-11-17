PropStream has announced a new enhancement, The BatchDialer Quick Access button, designed to help users move faster and work more efficiently, according to a release.

This update is part of an ongoing effort to enhance cross-product compatibility, providing real estate professionals with a more seamless experience when using PropStream for lead generation and BatchDialer for outbound calling.

Propstream says BatchDialer will help streamline conversations with multi-line and predictive dialing, organizing outreach with call recording, monitoring, leads and list management with real-time reporting, and safeguarding with protection tools. They also utilize AI for prospecting, property data and more.

According to the company, “many PropStream users want to connect quickly with motivated sellers and follow up with high-quality leads. This new one-click path to BatchDialer makes that easier by allowing you quick access to the dialer.”

The company has an exclusive offering for PropStream customers, including a lifetime discount on BatchDialer. Discount applies only to PropStream customers when BatchDialer is accessed through the new sidebar button link.