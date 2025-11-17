After another tough year for real estate, brokerage leaders are ready to turn the corner and hit the ground running in 2026 to take advantage of a gradually improving market.



Brokers and agents can learn what's on the minds of the nation's top industry executives by tuning into RISMedia's 6th Annual Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year taking place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This virtual event will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

In the session, “Taking 2026 By Storm: Seizing the Opportunities in Today’s Market,” industry leaders will share where the biggest opportunities lie in the year ahead, and the best strategies for building business right out of the gate.

Heading up this session will be:

Anthony Lamacchia, Owner, Lamacchia Realty, Inc. and Crush it in Real Estate

Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Bill Scavone, President, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Michele Harrington, CEO, First Team Real Estate

The executives shared some insights into what they’ll be discussing on this important topic.

“I am now convinced that the worst of this historic real estate market slowdown is behind us,” said Lamacchia. “I will share what I am focused on to be sure that that my company doesn’t miss the wave of sales that are coming in 2026 and beyond”

“The best thing about real estate is that every day is a fresh start,” said Freedman. “Last year’s numbers don’t predict today’s business. There are opportunities in both good and challenging markets, but staying curious and informed are the true keys to success.”

“Our industry rewards those who elevate their game, because average simply doesn’t win market share,” said Scavone. “The opportunities and resources exist for any brokerage or agent to rise to an elite level. The difference comes down to your mindset, daily choices, disciplined skill-building, and consistent routines that ensure execution.”

“The past couple of years have tested all of us,” said Harrington. “Agents and brokers everywhere felt the strain of a market that demanded more effort, more patience and more discipline than ever before. It wasn’t easy, but tough conditions don’t break strong people, they sharpen them. The climb back won’t be overnight, but it’s coming. Step by step, day by day, we’re rising. And when the market turns, those who stayed committed and refused to quit will be the ones leading the way.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

