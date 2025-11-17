VestaPlus™, a leading MLS technology provider and subsidiary of The MLS™/CLAW, has announced the continued expansion of its AI-powered compliance platform, CheckMate™, across the United States.



The system has been licensed by several major MLSs and Realtor® associations, including MIAMI REALTORS®, BeachesMLS, Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®), Oregon Data Share, and the Central Panhandle Association of REALTORS® (CPAR).

CheckMate uses artificial intelligence and automation to streamline MLS compliance operations, detect potential data errors and flag policy violations with speed and precision. Designed to support both large and small MLSs, the platform enables staff to uphold listing integrity, manage compliance from a central dashboard and improve data quality while reducing administrative workload, a release noted.

VestaPlus says recent partnerships demonstrate CheckMate’s flexibility and scalability across diverse MLS markets. MIAMI REALTORS®, with more than 58,000 members, implemented the software to enhance listing accuracy within the Southeast Florida Multiple Listing Service (SEFMLS). BeachesMLS, which serves 42,000 members across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, adopted CheckMate to reduce data errors and streamline compliance workflows. ARMLS®, supporting 39,000 subscribers in Arizona, has licensed CheckMate and is preparing for future implementation to strengthen data integrity and streamline compliance operations. Oregon Data Share (ODS) and the Central Panhandle Association of REALTORS® (CPAR) have also deployed CheckMate to improve rule enforcement, enhance oversight, and deliver efficient member support.

“Licensing CheckMate to MLSs nationwide reinforces our mission to deliver scalable, forward-thinking technology tailored to each organization’s needs,” said Annie Ives, CEO of VestaPlus. “With AI built into our compliance tools, MLSs can improve accuracy, efficiency, and service for their members—whether they serve 50,000 subscribers or just a few hundred.”

By combining automation with MLS best practices, CheckMate helps organizations uphold the highest professional standards while simplifying their compliance processes, says VestaPlus. The platform’s rule-based automation and built-in case management tools allow MLSs to issue notices, process fees, and track violations efficiently — reducing manual work and improving turnaround times.

