JBGoodwin REALTORS® has announced that both its Austin and San Antonio Divisions have earned first place in their respective 2025 Top Workplaces regional awards, marking the fifth consecutive year each market has achieved this top ranking. These latest distinctions also represent the 15th overall Top Workplaces recognition in Austin and the 14th overall recognition in San Antonio, underscoring the company’s consistent presence among leading workplaces across Texas.

As part of the regional program, JBGoodwin also received two additional honors. In San Antonio, the company earned the Communication Award, recognizing organizations whose employees report clear, effective, and open communication. In Austin, JBGoodwin received the New Ideas Award, which highlights workplaces where team members feel encouraged to offer creative thinking and fresh perspectives.

The regional honors come during an already notable year of recognition for JBGoodwin REALTORS® in 2025. Earlier this year, the company finished in first place nationally in the Top Workplaces USA Awards, and first nationally in the Top Workplaces Industry Awards for Real Estate.

Additionally, the company received the national Top Workplaces Social Responsibility Award, which acknowledges organizations whose teams report a strong sense of purpose and connection to community service efforts. Throughout 2025, JBGoodwin was also recognized with several Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, including distinctions for Employee Well-Being, Innovation, Leadership, and Purpose & Values.

“These recognitions mean a great deal to our team,” said founder and CEO J.B. Goodwin. “We very much appreciate the confidence our agents, staff, and leaders continue to place in our organization and in one another. They’re the ones who truly develop and maintain our culture, and these awards are theirs.”

The Top Workplaces awards, administered by Energage, are based entirely on survey feedback from employees and are designed to highlight organizations that cultivate strong workplace environments. Regional and national winners are determined by comparative performance within their size bands across all participating organizations.

With the 2025 results now finalized, JBGoodwin REALTORS® concludes a landmark year of workplace recognition. The company looks forward to carrying this momentum into the year ahead and continuing its long-standing focus on supporting its team members and serving its communities across Austin, San Antonio, and the surrounding Central and South Texas regions.

For more information, visit https://www.jbgoodwin.com/.