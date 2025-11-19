Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) announced that Renowned will join its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 real estate firms.

“Renowned’s marketing platform helps brokerages and agents build visibility and trust, which is essential to success in our industry,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of Strategic Engagement. “We’re excited to welcome them as our newest Solutions Group vendor.”

Renowned automates the process of collecting verified client reviews, creating content and sharing it across platforms, from Google to social media to major real estate portals. Through automation and data-driven storytelling, their platform aims to help agents and brokerages build visibility, credibility and trust online. Renowned streamlines marketing efforts for a consistent, professional brand presence across channels while giving agents more time to focus on client relationships, a release notes.

“The LeadingRE network is known for having the most successful independent brokerages in U.S.,” said Jim Crisera, CEO of Renowned. “Our local expert marketing solutions are built to amplify what makes great brokerages stand out, and we’re proud to support LeadingRE firms in becoming the inevitable choice in every market they serve.”

