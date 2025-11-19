Zillow® is announcing a new way for renters to turn their monthly payments into real financial progress with CreditClimb, a credit-building tool powered by fintech firm Esusu.

Renters nationwide can enroll directly through Zillow to have their on-time rent payments automatically reported to all three major credit bureaus for $20 a year. CreditClimb also claims renters can track their credit score, and add up to two years of past rent payments to their report, helping them build credit faster.

“Renters have more options when they have paths to establish and strengthen their credit,” said Michael Sherman, senior vice president of Zillow Rentals. “That can mean qualifying for better financing, securing their next rental, or moving confidently toward homeownership. With CreditClimb, renters can use the rental payments they already make to build credit and strengthen their financial future.”

Through Esusu’s technology, CreditClimb reports payments securely to Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, ensuring that on-time payments contribute positively to renters’ credit profiles. Enrollment for CreditClimb is open now. Renters simply verify their lease details and payment method, and Zillow and Esusu handle the rest, a release notes.

“Esusu is honored to support CreditClimb and expand new credit-building opportunities for Zillow users across the country. Credit is more than a number on a page. It is a gateway to dignity, stability, and a chance to pursue the American Dream,” said Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, co-founders and co-CEOs of Esusu. “By joining forces, Esusu and Zillow are helping millions of renters step into a future where their hard work is recognized, their aspirations are supported, and their dreams are finally within reach.”

More information about Zillow’s rent reporting options, visit Zillow.com/rent/rent-reporting.