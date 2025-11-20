In the latest RISMedia webinar, “The Brokerage of the Future: Hybrid Models, Partnerships and What’s Next in Real Estate,” panelists focused on the future of real estate brokerage, emphasizing hybrid models, partnerships and the constant changes in the industry. Top agents and brokerages are adapting to daily and monthly changes in mortgage rates, inventory and pricing by incorporating these changes into their business plans to support agent growth. The webinar was sponsored by Homes.com, which prioritizes keeping agents at the center of transactions and innovation, offering a model where 100% of leads go back to listing agents without selling leads.

Panelists discussed various strategies for agent empowerment, efficiency and the integration of new technologies, particularly AI, to streamline processes and enhance relationship building. The importance of video creation and digital presence was highlighted, with brokerages providing tools and training to help agents increase visibility and productivity.

The discussion also covered the use of advanced marketing tools, such as MLS-integrated data for creating marketing materials, and the implementation of marketing centers with design specialists to support agents. Homes.com contributes to agent visibility through features like 3D imaging, virtual walkthroughs and retargeting, which help agents win listings by demonstrating their unique value propositions.

Training sessions are evolving to include execution components, ensuring agents leave with practical skills and tools, such as active CRMs and databases, to implement in their businesses. Motivation is also a key focus, with strategies including gamification, personalized encouragement and the use of data metrics to demonstrate the effectiveness of new methods.

Partnerships with local businesses and strategic alliances were encouraged to expand reach and provide additional expertise, with examples including video collaborations and shared marketing efforts. The integration of technology and AI into brokerage operations is seen as crucial for future growth, with innovations like AI-driven dashboards and virtual role-playing tools being implemented.

The webinar concluded with panelists sharing insights on the evolving brokerage model, emphasizing the need for tailored solutions for agents and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance business growth.

Key Takeaways:

“We’re focusing heavily on technology to do three things. One is to increase service levels and support for our agents. Two, with consumers and agents, it is a digital world. So we help them conduct business on their mobile phones. And three, create tools and resources to help increase their visibility in local areas to provide more information.” – Todd Sumney , CMO, Homesmart

“One of the things that draws a lot of traffic to our website is our community page. We spend a lot of time generating content on each community. Oftentimes that’s where buyers start, and then they go to the home search section. So understanding the key aspects of the community first and then the properties themselves is a key component.” – Rich Fleischer , Head of Brokerage Development, Homes.co m

“Our biggest emphasis is on agent empowerment and efficiency. We’re adapting new technologies backed by artificial intelligence that can streamline the process for our agents so they can focus on relationship building.” – Adrian Provost , Franchisee of multiple Realty ONE Group affiliates and Committee Chairman for Realty ONE Group Commercial

“Sometimes we forget the importance of simply saying, ‘You did a great job,’ or ‘That video you did on whatever was over the top.’ I’ve tried to really put that into the culture in my office because I want people to know that I’m proud of them.” – Alisha Collins , Team Leader of the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team, eXp Realty

For more information on nurturing referrals, check out the full webinar. mTo view more webinars from RISMedia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.