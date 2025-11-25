Debra Beagle has been in and around real estate her whole life, even though her career actually began in chemistry, working as an environmental consultant in commercial transactions, doing Phase I and II due diligence alongside legal and financial teams.

About 20 years ago, she earned her real estate license and jumped in headfirst—and she hasn’t slowed down since.

Today, Beagle is CEO and owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage in Nashville, Tennessee. Ranked the No. 1 REMAX team globally, the firm recently expanded to Daytona, Florida.

Beagle also currently serves as 2025 national first vice president of the Residential Real Estate Council.

What inspired you to get your real estate license?

Debra Beagle: My Cuban heritage shaped me. My mom came to the U.S. at 17 after her family lost their homes and businesses when they fled Cuba. That experience instilled in me the belief that homeownership is the foundation of the American Dream. Helping people gain access to credit and purchase a home has always been a personal passion.

As 2025 comes to an end, how would you characterize the year as a whole for your market?

DB: While it’s been steady but flat, we’re currently sitting at about 4.5 – 5 months of inventory. Nashville usually benefits from an influx of people moving here because of our no-income-tax status, but migration has leveled off this year. Construction is down, though we’re consistently selling through existing inventory, which could create a shortage within 20 months if builders don’t ramp up.

At our brokerage, we’ve doubled down on recruiting, agent onboarding and lead generation. We also hold 100% of the local marketshare with Realtor.com®. Despite national uncertainties—interest rates bouncing, federal decisions pending—we’ve continued closing deals while preparing to pivot quickly when the market shifts.

What makes your firm unique in your market?

DB: Every agent here is 100% productive. We don’t bring on part-time dabblers; our people are career professionals. We hold high expectations, require advanced education and prioritize data-driven strategies. Our motto is “Don’t sell without the intel.” We’ve built an infrastructure of systems and processes over the last decade: an inside sales department that responds to leads within seconds, licensed ISAs setting appointments 365 days a year and full in-house support with videographers, transaction coordinators and marketing staff. This machine allows our agents to focus on clients and provide the highest level of service.

What’s your secret to attracting and retaining top talent?

DB: It starts with knowing who thrives in our system. We hire with intention and match agents with mentors or transition advisors so they’re never on their own. We expect every new agent to write two contracts in their first 90 days, and we set them up with hands-on training and support to make that happen. We also offer in-house

resources—photography, marketing, video and transaction management—so our agents can stay client-focused. For career-minded professionals, this structure means success isn’t a matter of “if,” just “when.”

Looking back, what do you wish you had known when you started your career?

DB: Honestly, everything I know now. The last 10 years have been full of trial, error and growth. That knowledge is invaluable and it’s what we’re now able to pass directly to our expansion teams in places like Florida. They get the benefit of our experience without having to make the same mistakes.

What advice would you give to someone starting in real estate today?

DB: Consistency. It trumps everything—talent, systems and even opportunity. If you show up every day and stay consistent, you’ll build a foundation for long-term success.

What’s been the biggest game-changer in technology for your business?

DB: AI. About a year ago, we integrated Shilo AI into our CRM, Follow Up Boss. It analyzes calls, grades them, gives agents real-time coaching and tracks pain points across the team. It’s like having a 24/7 coach built into the system. For me as an owner, it gives a clear view of where agents need support.

What’s your secret to maintaining a healthy work-life balance?

DB: I call it harmony, not balance. Real estate is 24/7—clients need you evenings and weekends—but by leveraging resources, such as ISAs, coordinators and in-house marketing, our agents can deliver exceptional service without burning out. I also encourage agents to know their numbers, know their worth per hour and offload tasks that don’t maximize their time. Time is the most valuable resource we have.

What legacy do you hope to leave in real estate?

DB: My life goal is to help others thrive and elevate the industry. That means helping families achieve homeownership and empowering agents to build wealth and change their lives through real estate. Seeing a young agent go from a fixed salary job to six figures a year while serving clients at the highest level, that’s what it’s all about.

VITALS:

The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage

Years in business: 20

Size: 2 offices, 187 agents in Nashville and 25 in Daytona Beach, Florida

Regions served: Middle Tennessee and the Greater Daytona Region

2024 Sales Volume: Just under $1 billion

2024 Transactions: 1,633

https://the-ashton-real-estate-group-nashville-tn.remaxadvantagetn.com