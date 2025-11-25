The December issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how three different leaders in real estate technology are growing and shaping brokerages and the industry now and for the future. In addition, we take a look at how to address new seller questions that have arisen, the stages of business growth and evolution, and discussion of AI and data at LeadingRE’s Global Symposium.

On the Cover

Innovating for the Future

The Technology Shaping the Next Chapter of Real Estate Success

As the door closes on 2025, real estate professionals in every market across the country are setting their sights on the promise of better days ahead. But succeeding in the new year will take more than determination and hard work—it will require utilizing the technological innovations that facilitate operational efficiencies and increased business. In this month’s cover story, three real estate tech leaders share the innovations they believe will give agents and brokers a competitive advantage in 2026, helping them connect with today’s consumers and uncover important new opportunities.

Highlights

Crucial Seller Questions You Wouldn’t Have Heard Just a Few Years Ago

With all the legal maneuverings, mortgage rate ups and downs and commission changes, agents must have answers and advice for inquiring seller clients.

The 3 Stages of Growth: From Proving Yourself to Building Others

The next era of real estate won’t belong to those who move fastest; it will belong to those who evolve the deepest.

The Digital Edge: How AI and Data Are Transforming Real Estate

Global leaders offered candid perspectives on how AI is reshaping the competitive landscape of tomorrow during LeadingRE’s Global Symposium.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!