Above, Mark and Ginger Gentry

Compass, the tech-enabled national real estate services company, recently welcomed The Gentry Team. As a leader in sales in Moore County, North Carolina, for the past three decades, The Gentry Team brings over 75 years of experience and $1.2 billion in total sales volume.

“The Gentry Team is a strong addition to Compass in the North Carolina market,” said Jeff Polashuk, regional vice president at Compass. “Their longstanding leadership in Moore County and consistent sales production make them exactly the kind of team that will strengthen Compass’ presence in the region. We are excited to offer our support to their clients and play a role in the continued growth of their brand.”

Led by Mark and Ginger Gentry, the team has been the No. 1 firm in Pinehurst for over 30 years, specializing in luxury sales and second-home buyers. With a deep understanding of Moore County, the team has redefined what it means to serve clients and succeed in this market.

Their reputation has propelled them to over $500 million in sales in the last five years alone. Over the years, the team has supported a variety of local causes and events, including Pinehurst’s Live After 5 concert series, Sentinels of Freedom, Sandhills Children’s Center, Children’s Miracle Network, Toys for Tots, the Moore County Literacy Council and several local golf tournaments.

“Having been the No. 1 firm in Pinehurst for three decades, we want to continue to grow and maintain our market position,” said Mark Gentry, principal and owner of The Gentry Team. “As a whole, we felt Compass’ streamlined technology and support would help to elevate our operations and enable us to better serve our clients. We align strongly with Compass’ innovative and lead-from-the-front mentality and want to capitalize on Compass’ nationwide referral network, expand our footprint and strengthen our presence.”

For more information, visit thegentryteam.com.