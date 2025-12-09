The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG) has announced the inclusion of The Oregon Life Property Group to its rapidly expanding national network. This strategic partnership signifies an opportunity for Oregon Life to take advantage of JMG’s proven platform and referral pipeline promise to drive growth and elevate their entire platform.

Led by Tony Apa, The Oregon Life Team has established itself as a trusted name within the Portland Metro, according to a release. With 3 agents, The team will help significantly with expanding coverage around the Portland Metro.

“We are thrilled to have Oregon Life Property Group join the JMG family,” said Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of JMG. “At JMG, we are dedicated to empowering teams and agents with cutting-edge tools, unparalleled support, and industry-leading referral opportunities. Tony will continue to operate The Oregon Life brand with the power of JMG behind them!”

As part of the JMG network, the company stated that The Oregon Life Team will benefit from the brand’s resources, enhancing their productivity and bottom line. Specifically, The Oregon Life Team will be able to leverage proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships to generate high-quality referrals.

For more information on joining JMG or its partnerships, visit www.JoinJMG.com or contact the JMG press office at press@jasonmitchellgroup.com.