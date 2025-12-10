Top from left, Dennis Cestra, Jr. and Stephanie Younger; bottom from left, Brenda Maher and Billy Nash



While every company has their position and policy on how to approach private listings, every good real estate agent knows that what really matters is what’s best for the seller. Top real estate professionals tackle the topic in this panel, sharing their strategies for ensuring listings are marketed in the best possible way for their sellers.

The session will be part of RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, a virtual educational event taking place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This virtual event will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

In the session, “The Private Listing Showdown: How to Guide, Educate and Do What’s Best for Every Seller,” brokers and agents discuss the issue of private listings and share their strategies for ensuring listings are marketed in the best possible way for their sellers.



Heading up this session will be:

Brenda Maher, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties



Dennis Cestra Jr., President Pennsylvania Region, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services



Billy Nash, Founder, Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company



Stephanie Younger, CEO & Team Lead, The Stephanie Younger Group



“Private listings can have their place in very specific circumstances, but at the end of the day, our responsibility is to ensure sellers are making informed, strategic decisions,” says Maher. “Full market exposure, transparency, and competition remain the best tools to achieve the strongest outcomes for clients.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

