The Real Brokerage, the fast-growing tech-focused brokerage that has made waves in recent years, announced on Jan. 10 that Southern California real estate leader Freeman Wang and his 50-agent team have joined Real through Harvest Realty, which operates under Real’s Private Label program. Wang’s team closed 430 homes totaling $425 million in sales volume in 2024. This move expands Real’s presence across Southern California and underscores the value of the Private Label program for growing independent brokerages.

The Private Label program provides the opportunity for independent brokerages to maintain their existing brands. It allowed them to benefit from Real’s transaction management platform while maintaining and continuing to invest in their local brand, which often comes with a strong customer base and emotional attachment. Currently, the program is only available in a handful of states.

Harvest Realty, founded in 2014 by Christine Li and John Zhang, joined Real at the start of the year, adding more than 550 agents and $2.4 billion in 2024 sales volume, strengthening Real’s service to the Chinese community across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

For Wang, joining Real as part of Harvest represents a strategic move aligned with the growth opportunities he sees across Real’s platform.

“Real’s model is designed for growth, and I saw firsthand how fast teams were scaling here. This was the best choice for my agents, giving them more tools, more opportunities and more support,” said Wang. “Joining Harvest strengthens our connection to the Chinese community while giving us the full power of Real’s platform. It’s the right move for long-term success.”

Wang began his real estate career in 2014, establishing himself as an advisor for buyers, sellers and investors across Southern California. His focus remains on developing strong agents who can build meaningful careers while providing exceptional service.

“We’re excited to welcome Freeman and his team to Real,” said Tamir Poleg, chairman and CEO of Real. “Freeman is a respected leader with a track record of performance and community leadership. His decision to align with Harvest underscores the strength of our Private Label model and the value we deliver to teams who want to grow with the right partners.”