When a homeowner owes more on their mortgage than the property is worth, they’re considered “upside down” or in a negative-equity position. And these situations are more common than many agents realize. As of Q3 2025, 2.8% of all mortgaged residential properties in the U.S. were considered seriously underwater, meaning the combined loan balances were at least 25% higher than the home’s market value. For experienced agents, these properties present strategic opportunities when approached with empathy, expertise and a solutions-focused mindset.

Reason 1: Motivated sellers

Homeowners with an upside-down mortgage often experience real financial strain, from rising payments to life changes that make staying in the home unsustainable. These pressures can lead to a higher willingness to sell, even if the process feels complicated or overwhelming.

For agents, this creates an opening to serve as a trusted guide rather than a salesperson. When you take time to understand the emotional and financial layers behind their decision, you build rapport and position yourself as someone who can help them move forward with clarity and confidence.

Reason 2: Less competition

Many agents shy away from upside-down properties because they assume they’re too complex or time-consuming. That hesitation creates a gap in the market, one that savvy agents can confidently step into.

By becoming comfortable with various distressed properties, you differentiate yourself from agents who only pursue traditional listings. This niche knowledge not only sets you apart but also positions you as a resource for homeowners who feel overlooked or unsure of their options. Less competition means more opportunity to secure listings others miss.

Reason 3: Opportunities for creative solutions

Upside-down situations often require outside-the-box thinking, and that’s where experienced agents excel. Strategies such as short sales, seller financing or helping a buyer assume an existing mortgage can create win-win outcomes for everyone involved.

These options allow homeowners to transition out of negative equity without feeling trapped. When you present clear paths forward, you become more than a listing agent; you become a problem solver. This consultative approach often leads to smoother negotiations, stronger referrals and a reputation for delivering solutions in tough situations.

Reason 4: Building a pipeline of future listings

Helping someone sell while upside down isn’t just a single transaction; it’s the beginning of a relationship. Many homeowners who navigate negative equity regain stability and purchase again, while others refer friends or family facing similar challenges.

Tools like PropStream’s “Upside Down” Lead List make it easier to identify these homeowners early, giving agents a chance to offer support before competitors do. Agents who handle these cases with empathy and professionalism often earn lifelong clients and build a steady pipeline of future listings as conditions evolve.

Conclusion

Many agents may overlook upside-down properties, yet they can present meaningful opportunities for those who approach these homeowners with strategy and compassion. Motivated sellers, less competition, creative deal structures and long-term pipeline potential make these leads worth pursuing.

Ready to find upside-down opportunities in your market?

Activate your 7-day free trial of PropStream and enjoy 50 leads on us!

Learn how to receive 20% off on BatchDialer for life to boost outbound efforts.