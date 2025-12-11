As the year closes out, we’re looking back at some of the trends that have defined success for real estate professionals across the board in 2025—chief among them the growing embrace of AI. In an ever-evolving market that sees consistent innovation in hardware, software and strategy, staying ahead begins with paying attention to those shifts and finding ways to make them work to your advantage.

To get a feel for which tools leading brokerages relied on this year—and how they can be integrated effectively with both new and established business strategies—we asked some of our 2025 Newsmakers the following question:

“What is one strategy, tool or approach you implemented in 2025 that you plan to continue using or build upon next year?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Crusaders

Nancy Batchelor

Founder

The Nancy Batchelor Team, Compass

“We will continue to expand our use of the Compass 3-Phased Marketing Strategy to control timing, maximize exposure and test aspirational pricing before launch. By combining pre-marketing with staging and preparation, we create anticipation and stronger market validation. Central to this approach is Private Exclusives, providing clients discretion, early access and early pricing feedback, which has become critical in ultra-luxury transactions. We will also leverage Compass AI and analytics to track engagement, property views and audience behavior, ensuring data-driven decisions. Together, these tools allow us to deliver tailored opportunities, strengthen client trust and maintain a competitive edge in a fast-moving market.”

Futurists

Amit Kulkarni

Co-Founder

Alloy Advisors

“In 2025, we refined how we use strategic storytelling at Alloy, helping real estate organizations turn complex data into insights that are easy to grasp and act on. We also leaned into AI tools that help us work faster and smarter—capturing insights, sharpening analysis and saving time for the thinking that matters most. In 2026, that balance of data, technology and expertise will stay central to how we help clients compete and lead in a changing market.”

Influencers

Keith Robinson

Chief Strategy Officer

NextHome, Inc.

“Everyone’s going to say AI is the big story for 2026, and they’re right…partly. At NextHome, we’re launching some powerful AI tools that make life easier for agents and clients alike. We’ve got a lead follow-up bot, a support bot in the works and others. But here’s the thing: Real estate isn’t about algorithms; it’s about people. You can’t automate a handshake, a smile or the feeling of coming home. The most important thing in 2026, and always, is staying human in an increasingly digital world. AI should help us connect more, not less—and, most importantly, connect with the human beings that we serve, the ones who buy and sell houses. That’s the future worth investing in.”

Trailblazers

Kelly Silver

Senior Vice President of Marketing

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

“In 2025, our marketing team, ‘The Agentcy,’ redefined its role by moving beyond design execution to become a true consultative partner for our agents. We focused on collaboration, helping agents articulate their value, elevate their brands and market more strategically. That evolution inspired the launch of our new company tagline, ‘Always a Good Move,’ reflecting our culture and commitment to our people, clients and the work we do. Looking to 2026, I’ll continue expanding this personalized approach through PowerSuite, our connected ecosystem of marketing, technology and training platforms designed to simplify the agent experience and ensure every interaction with us is, indeed, Always a Good Move.”

Visit https://www.rismedia.com/2025-newsmakers to learn more about this year’s Newsmakers.

Thank you to our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers Sponsors:

Newsmakers Gold Sponsor

Real Estate Webmasters

Newsmakers Bronze Sponsors

American Home Shield

HouseAmp

Lofty

Realtors Property Resource