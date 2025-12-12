More than just a listing tool for brokers and agents, an MLS is a comprehensive platform that provides essential tools, technology and support through its products and services. REsides distinguishes itself as one such MLS by delivering customized support and innovative technology—something Karen Ryan, broker associate and lowcountry area manager for South Carolina-based Howard Hanna Allen Tate Real Estate—can attest to.

While she initially began working with REsides due to it being the “MLS of choice” for the area when she got into the industry 27 years ago, Ryan points to it as an invaluable platform. And although she’s a member of several other MLSs, what sets REsides apart, she says, is the technology and support it offers.

Drilling down further, Ryan also appreciates that each brokerage has its own dedicated support representative—providing a direct, one-on-one connection.

“I have my own support person who’s very responsive,” she says, “and if a bigger issue comes up with one of my agents, I can call them directly, and we get it resolved pretty quickly.”

When it comes to technology, Ryan notes that REsides provides a lot of good products that she and her agents use regularly—with Authentic Sign, ShowingTime, Transaction Desk and Cloud CMA among some of her favorites.

The platform also provides extensive data and analytics tools, which Ryan says are integral for maintaining success in today’s real estate industry.

“As brokers, we have to stay ahead of the industry, which is changing at lightning speed today,” says Ryan, who goes on to explain that REsides does a good job of staying ahead of the changing industry and informing its members as to what’s taking place. “We appreciate that they stay current on industry developments while prioritizing data protection and ensuring it goes where it’s needed to help our industry.”

Reports pertaining to historical data in housing trends are critical to have at your fingertips, according to Ryan, who appreciates being able to access such data through REsides.

“Trends are very cyclical,” she explains. “We need to look back over the years and see what’s happened in our market at a certain price point, and it’s very helpful that these reports are available through the MLS.”

Ryan and her agents also appreciate how easy it is to access the tools available within REsides, which help them work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

“All of the tools being integrated into MLS not only save with data entry, but they also save with errors in the data so you don’t have to continually reenter the same information,” says Ryan. “It’s great for our agents to have all those tools at their fingertips.”

Further enhancing its support, REsides offers classes to the firm’s agents so that they can learn to use the products available to them and get up to speed quickly.

With a distinct commitment to communication and support that’s a step above the rest, Ryan says she would recommend REsides to others in its service area who are looking to propel their business to new levels of success.

For more information, please visit https://www.resides.io.