Brown Harris Stevens Miami has added The Arca Group to its South Florida operations, expanding its regional presence with the addition of an all-female team of experienced agents.

The Arca Group includes Jenny Gonzalez, Rocio Useche, Adriana Sanchez and Diana Yocum. Collectively, the team brings more than 50 years of experience working with international, out-of-state and local buyers, sellers and investors across South Florida, according to a release. They bring a combined $600 million in career sales to the brokerage.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Arca Group to Brown Harris Stevens Miami,” says Managing Director David Deza. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission, and their deep market expertise enhances our continued, thoughtful growth.”

The Arca Group has worked across residential sales and rentals, representing clients in a range of transactions throughout South Florida’s urban and coastal markets. The team’s professional backgrounds span marketing, business strategy and project management, experience they apply to navigating complex real estate transactions.

“Our clients trust us for bespoke guidance, meticulous strategy, and a white-glove experience that considers every detail,” says Gonzalez, of The Arca Group. “Partnering with Brown Harris Stevens lets us elevate that standard, deepen our commitment to the communities we serve, and stay true to our mission-driven focus on meticulous client service and meaningful local impact.”

This addition comes during a period of growth for Brown Harris Stevens Miami. The firm reported an 88% year-over-year increase in agent count compared with the same period in 2025 and noted that more agents joined in 2025 than in any full year since 2019.

“Agents are choosing Brown Harris Stevens because they want a brokerage that values integrity and invests in their success,” says Deza. “What we’ve seen this year is the result of building a culture where talented professionals feel supported and empowered. The Arca Group embodies the caliber of agent we’re proud to attract.”

To learn more, visit bhsusa.com.