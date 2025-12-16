Above, top row from left, John Newman and Anam Hargey; bottom row from left, Ric Martel and Donny Samson

Whether you’re a newbie agent or a veteran team leader, growth is always the goal.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, “Surefire Growth Strategies for Every Level of Your Career,” brokers and agents will share tactics for growing your business—and your career—no matter what stage of the game you’re at.

The virtual educational event will take place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

Heading up this session will be:

Ric Martel, Regional President, Broker- Manager, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group

Donny Samson, CEO, Samson Properties

Anam Hargey, Team Lead of The Hargey Group, Real Brokerage

John Newman, Area Director MD/DC Region, Keller Williams Realty

“This panel is all about sparking new ideas and empowering agents to grow through learning, accountability and consistent action,” said Samson. “Small repeatable habits create big breakthroughs. We hope this conversation motivates you to sharpen your skills and make 2026 the year you take your business to the next level.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

See the full schedule here.



Can’t attend live? Your registration includes full access to all session replays, so you can catch every insight on your own schedule.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the industry’s top minds and position yourself for success in 2026.

