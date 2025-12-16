Zillow is closing out 2025 with a striking milestone. According to the company, its suite of agent-focused tools has collectively saved real estate professionals the equivalent of over 85 years of work time in 2025.

That’s 744,600 hours—enough time to:

Walk around the Earth nonstop almost 90 times ,

Travel to the moon and back over 3,800 times ,

Or binge-watch every episode of House Hunters almost 700 times .

But for agents, it translates into making a whole lot of follow-up emails, listing prep and client conversations a lot easier.

“More than 85 years’ worth of reclaimed time isn’t just a number. It represents a shift in how real estate work gets done,” said Cynthia Taylor, senior vice president of product at Zillow. “In 2025, Zillow’s tools helped agents trade administrative labor for client connection, improve follow-up at scale and bring listings to life more effortlessly.”

Agent-centered innovation in a slower market

Against a backdrop of cooling transaction volume and rapidly evolving tech, Zillow says it focused 2025 on one goal: Helping agents spend more time on the work that matters most. That meant designing tools that remove the tedious tasks that have to get done, freeing agents up to strengthen client relationships and close more deals, even in a slower market.

A major contributor to the 85-year time savings came from upgrades inside Follow Up Boss, Zillow’s CRM. Features like Smart Messages, Call Summaries and Suggested Tasks now act like an always-on personal assistant. They analyze client activity, draft outreach, summarize calls and cue up next steps, ensuring follow-up is both timely and tailored.

Agents say that precision pays off. “Follow Up Boss, when used the correct way, saves my agents time so they can spend more time with their clients,” said Spencer Argueta of Elevate Realty LLC in St. Louis.

On the listings side, Zillow rolled out a wave of “show-don’t-tell” features to showcase listings. Among them:

SkyTour : An immersive, drone-like 360° experience that lets shoppers “fly” around a property.

Virtual Staging : Instantly restyle a room in multiple design aesthetics or clear it entirely.

Hero video: A high-impact, professionally shot listing video in the hero media carousel, giving agents a prominent way to highlight a home’s best features and offer shoppers an even more dynamic view.

Showcase performance insights : Real-time analytics revealing exactly how buyers engage with a listing and how it compares to other local listings.

These tools, built directly into Showcase listings, give both buyers and sellers more clarity while giving agents elevated marketing without elevated workload.

What’s next: Zillow Pro

All that innovation converges in Zillow Pro, launching broadly in 2026. This new offering unifies Zillow and Follow Up Boss into a single, insight-driven experience that shows agents exactly how connected clients are interacting with listings and what actions to take next.

The results, Zillow says, will be deeper client understanding, smarter strategy and even more time saved.

As Isaac Guzman of Space Real Estate Team in San Diego put it: “If agents are more informed about the behaviors and patterns of what the consumer is doing… they’re just going to give them a better overall experience.”

Saving agents 85 years is just the start, emphasizes Taylor.

“It’s more than just gaining efficiency,” she said. “It matters what you do with that time back. Zillow’s products help agents get back the hours and focus on what matters most: serving clients and winning business in any market.”

For more information, visit https://www.zillow.com/.