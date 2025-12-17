Three proptech companies were selected this week as finalists in RISMedia’s first-annual Tech Showdown, a new competition designed to discover and elevate the next wave of innovation in real estate technology. The finalists—Courted, Fiji App and Oppy—offer cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions that respectively address: recruiting and retention; brokerage valuation; and virtual assistants.

During a live pitch battle webinar on Jan. 14, RISMedia viewers will weigh in along with three industry leaders serving as judges to pick the winner, who will receive an extensive promotion and advertising campaign. This year’s judges are: Kate Reisinger, COO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; Joe Rand, Chief Creative Officer, Howard Hanna | Rand Realty; and Cory Vasquez, President and CMO, Realty ONE Group.

Here are further details regarding RISMedia’s Tech Showdown finalists:

Courted is an AI-powered real estate tech company that provides recruiting, retention and market intelligence solutions using predictive analytics and data to help brokerages find, attract and keep top agent talent. Recruiting solutions include Courted Candidates, which delivers 30 curated agent recommendations daily with quick stats and tailored reasons to reach out. Retention solutions include coaching, proactive guidance and performance, and goal tracking to help agents build business, along with data that helps brokers identify retention risks early in order to take action faster. Learn more about Courted here.

Sharing his thoughts on being selected as a finalist, Courted Co-Founder and Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer Dan Breitbach said, “We’re grateful for the recognition and proud to be a finalist for RISMedia’s Tech Showdown! At Courted, we help brokerages by automating data and analytics technologies so they can focus on what they do best–building great teams that fit their brand and offering the best possible service to clients. We believe AI should empower, not replace, our real estate communities, and we’re excited to keep building that future together.”

FIJI App uses proprietary algorithms and AI to produce brokerage valuations, mergers-and-acquisitions strategies and a private marketplace to connect sellers and buyers of real estate businesses. Its key features include: brokerage valuation, providing instant, customized valuations for real estate brokerages and teams using AI; an M&A private marketplace that matches businesses looking to sell with potential buyers, reducing costs and time; and anonymity, which allows users to explore growth or sale options without revealing their identity initially. According to FIJI, the company was created with one goal: To give business owners peace of mind in a time of uncertainty for residential real estate, providing immediate answers about a business’s current value. Learn more about FIJI App here.

On advancing to the final round, Rob Wolf, partner with ClaytonWolf | FIJI, said, “We are grateful and humbled to be selected as a finalist in the RISMedia inaugural Tech Showdown. It reminds us why we created FIJI—to deliver tools and technology that can help all real estate brokerages, regardless of size, market position or location. FIJI is for everyone.”

“The current residential real estate climate is full of uncertainty and change,” Wolf added. “FIJI gives every brokerage the tools to understand their value, grow their business and secure their future through partnership or acquisition—safely and securely.”

Oppy is an AI-driven platform to launch and manage personalized AI assistants called “Oppies.” The platform deploys intelligent AI assistants at scale with enterprise-grade management and control. The AI assistants work 24/7 to handle routine tasks like lead qualification, scheduling, customer support and follow-ups. With a 3.5-second response time, Oppies manage multiple communication channels, including web chat, text messaging, voice calls and email, while maintaining natural, engaging conversations. The company says what makes Oppy special is its “Human in Loop” approach, where AI assistants handle routine inquiries, but intelligently escalate important matters to human agents when needed. Learn more about Oppy here.

The three finalists were chosen by the expert judges along with RISMedia editors and technology executives who used a point evaluation system based on the product’s uniqueness; its value proposition to brokers and/or agents; its potential to scale industry-wide; the clarity of recorded and/or live presentations; and several other factors.

The goal of the Tech Showdown is to identify transformative innovations that have the potential to shape the future of real estate. Earlier this year, RISMedia invited companies that launched within the past one to three years to submit their most innovative solutions designed to empower brokers and agents and revolutionize the way real estate is done.

The contest will culminate in a live “pitch battle” webinar on Jan. 14 where finalists will present their technology to the judges, and where viewers will also have an opportunity to cast their vote. In a Shark Tank-style environment, finalists will showcase how their technology addresses the critical challenges brokers and agents face today. Stay tuned for more information about how to register to watch the webinar and participate.

RISMedia’s Tech Showdown winner will receive dedicated editorial via RISMedia’s platforms, a Product Showcase Webinar produced by RISMedia to demonstrate the technology’s potential impact on brokers and agents, and an extensive advertising campaign valued at more than $80,000.

To learn more about the criteria to have been considered in the competition, click here.