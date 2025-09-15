RISMedia has announced the launch of its first annual Tech Showdown, a new competition designed to discover and elevate the next wave of innovation in real estate technology.

RISMedia’s Tech Showdown invites companies launched within the past one to three years to submit their most innovative solutions designed to empower brokers and agents—and ultimately, consumers—and revolutionize the way real estate is done. Submissions are open now through October 15, 2025.

{Submit Entry}



The goal of the Tech Showdown is to identify transformative innovations that have the potential to shape the future of real estate. Submissions will be evaluated based on the product’s uniqueness, the value proposition to brokers and/or agents, its potential to scale industry-wide, and the clarity of recorded and/or live presentations.

The contest will culminate in a live “pitch battle” webinar where finalists will present their technology to a panel of industry experts. In a Shark Tank-style environment, finalists will have the opportunity to showcase how their technology addresses the critical challenges brokers and agents face today.

The winning company will receive a dedicated editorial feature highlighting its technology and vision, a Product Showcase Webinar produced by RISMedia to demonstrate the technology’s potential impact on brokers/agents, exposure at RISMedia’s “Rocking in the New Year” virtual event, extensive social media promotion and an advertising campaign valued at more than $80,000.

Who can enter?

– Companies launched within the last 1-3 years with an innovative proptech solution

– Platforms and products focused on efficiency, productivity, marketing, transactions or client experience



What will I need for my entry submission?

– A brief company overview

– A demo video (maximum 5 minutes) highlighting your product in action

– A clear description of your technology and what sets it apart

– The cost structure and plans for scaling and expansion

– A summary of the key benefits for brokers and/or agents



What will my entry be judged on?

– Innovation and uniqueness

– Value delivered to brokers/agents

– Scalability across the industry

– Clear articulation of value proposition

If your company is developing technology you believe will help drive the real estate industry forward, RISMedia invites you to prepare your submission and take part in this inaugural contest.

{Submit Entry}

Help us spotlight the innovations that will define the next chapter of real estate.

For more information and to enter RISMedia’s Tech Showdown, click here.