Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently hosted its Leadership Academy, a multi-day training program for affiliated brokers, owners and managers focused on operational leadership and business development within franchise real estate offices.

The Leadership Academy is held several times each year, led by the company’s executive and business coaching teams. The program is designed to share systems and management practices used within Weichert-owned offices, drawing on the organization’s experience in brokerage operations and leadership development, according to a release.

“Our Leadership Academy is designed to give our franchise leaders a strong operational foundation and the confidence needed to manage and grow their businesses,” says Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Even experienced brokers often find the content offers new perspective. When these strategies are applied and supported by our tools and resources, leaders are better positioned to compete in their local markets.”

Participants include brokers, owners and managers from newly opened or soon-to-open franchise offices, as well as individuals stepping into management roles within established locations. The program also serves as a refresher for existing leaders seeking to revisit core operational principles.

Training topics include recruiting strategies, listing and buyer representation practices, open house execution and the use of performance metrics to guide decision-making. According to the company, the curriculum is intended to help leaders streamline operations and create structured environments for agents and clients.

