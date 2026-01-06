Above: Morgan Hoffman.

Morgan Hoffman

Designated Broker/Co-Owner

JPAR® – Live Local

Boise, Idaho

https://morganhoffman.jpar.com

Region served: Treasure Valley

Years in real estate: 23

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 61

Most effective recruiting pitch: Spending time with agents and showing them we “walk the walk.”

Can’t live without tech-tool: BombBomb. Lately, I’ve been providing video updates to my clients rather than sending text messages, which can be really lengthy and hard to digest. Not only is this a great way for them to pick up on my tone, but it also allows me to show them things on the computer. I typically spend 10 minutes recording an update for my sellers each week.

What personal philosophy or approach guides your work in real estate, especially when it comes to building client relationships?

As a personal philosophy, I believe in doubling down and staying relentless on relationship resolution instead of just thinking about transactions and numbers. It has been proven time and again in any sales industry that relationships forged through providing value and showing up with integrity build trust with people. Ultimately, when they’re ready to make a move, you’ve already built that rapport. I have agents constantly asking about branding and marketing—and whether they need to do all these fancy things—but at the end of the day, you simply need to serve people at a high level and provide value.

How does the company leverage technology to enhance client service?

Our biggest goal with technology is providing a platform that simplifies the process instead of complicating it. I think there’s a “shiny object” syndrome where agents get distracted, and a lot of agents get paralyzed by technology because it’s so complex that they don’t do anything with it. We see this with CRM programs specifically, which can offer many great things, but when it’s too overwhelming, it doesn’t work out well. We have a hub, or a central spot for all of our technology and marketing people, and our goal is to simplify and streamline the process for agents so they can focus on building relationships.

How does your brokerage approach technology training and adoption to ensure your agents use new tools effectively rather than just having access to them?

For us, the big thing is leveraging technology. Our philosophy is pretty simple: we don’t want to just give you tools; we want to show you how to use them and how they can be effective. Twice a month we host “Tech Tuesday,” where our agents bring in their laptops and we all sit in a big conference room and work through any questions they have so that they don’t allow a hurdle or roadblock to stop them in their tracks. And we’ve seen a massive shift in our adoption rate since incorporating these sessions into the mix.

What’s your top strategy for closing a deal?

I think our ego gets in the way a lot as agents, and it all comes back to communication, collaboration and working together as a team. It’s also important to set the right expectations with your client, informing them of the next step and what’s coming up in order to be proactive instead of reactive. You want to ensure they have the information before it happens so that they know what to expect, which makes their experience much better.

How is the current economic uncertainty, especially around interest rates, impacting buyer and seller behavior—and what role does your team play in navigating that?

The biggest factor we’re seeing right now is hesitation, driven by mixed messaging. There’s still a gap between perception and reality on interest rates, and the market in general, and many people assume the market is either unaffordable or at a standstill when transactions are happening every day, just with more intention. Our role, as agents, is to cut through the noise and bring clarity by helping clients understand their real options, run the numbers based on current rates and incentives and make decisions rooted in facts, not panic-driven headlines. When people feel informed and supported, they’re much more confident moving forward, even in an uncertain environment.

For more information, visit https://morganhoffman.jpar.com.