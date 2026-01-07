HomeSmart has announced that Arizona real estate leader Phil Sexton has joined the brokerage and launched a new real estate team, NEXT. The team is structured around an agent-centric model that emphasizes individual branding and long-term business development.

A second-generation real estate professional, Section brings more than a decade of experience working with high-performing agents across Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix Metro. Prior to launching NEXT, he played a key role in the growth and operations of one of Arizona’s top-producting real estate teams.

“Phil’s expertise is a testament to his commitment to uplifting agents, and we believe that HomeSmart’s culture and community will only serve to strengthen that foundation,” says Stacey Onnen, president of HomeSmart. “We are thrilled to have Phil and the NEXT team partner with us to provide agents across Arizona with the support and brand recognition they deserve.”

Throughout his career, Sexton has trained and coached thousands of REALTORS® through workshops, keynote presentations and brokerage-led classes. His work has focused on helping agents simplify operations, implement effective systems and develop sustainable business strategies that support long-term growth.

NEXT is designed to support agents through a combination of technology, data-driven decision-making and operational support, while allowing agents to maintain control over their personal brands. Sexton said the team was developed to give agents the flexibility to grow without losing independence or authenticity.

For more information about NEXT, visit NextRealEstate.Team. Additional information about HomeSmart is available at HomeSmart.com.