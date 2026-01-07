Round Rock, Texas-based Jorgenson Group is officially launching Jorgenson Real Estate, an independent brokerage, after 16 years operating within Keller Williams Realty (KWR), founder Kasey Jorgenson announced.

The move marks a strategic shift for the Central Texas team, which has operated at scale for more than a decade and is positioning itself for continued growth amid a rapidly evolving real estate landscape.

In 2025, the team is on pace to close approximately 190 transactions totaling $75 million in sales volume, placing it among the higher-producing real estate groups in the Austin-area market.

Jorgenson, who spent 16 years with KWR, said the decision to launch an independent brokerage was driven by operational alignment and the changing needs of experienced agents, rather than dissatisfaction with leadership or culture at KWR.

“This was not a relationship-driven decision—it was an economics and operations decision,” he said in a statement. “We’ve essentially been operating like a brokerage for years. Becoming independent allows us to move faster, customize our value proposition and support agents the way they actually want to work today.”

Jorgenson Real Estate will operate as a locally rooted, brick-and-mortar brokerage focused on experienced agents seeking flexibility, competitive commission structures and access to real leverage. The firm will offer multiple operating paths, including optional team-lead and lead-provided models, allowing agents to opt in or out depending on their business needs.

The brokerage is also introducing a Founding Members program, offering early agents the opportunity to help shape systems, culture and long-term growth as the firm expands.

According to Jorgenson, the brokerage’s structure reflects a broader shift occurring across the industry.

“I believe the future of real estate brokerages will largely fall into two categories,” he said. “Large, statewide or national platforms focused on scale—and smaller, cohesive, locally led brokerages that offer real leadership, real implementation and strong community connection. Jorgenson Real Estate is intentionally built for the latter.”

Jorgenson Real Estate will continue serving buyers and sellers throughout Central Texas, while growing its agent base intentionally and sustainably.

In an email interview with RISMedia, Jorgenson provided additional information and clarity.

Michael Catarevas: How did the slow market or big brokerage consolidation affect your decision?

Kasey Jorgenson: The slow market impacted us in a few ways. First, we need better tools and processes to best serve our clients, specifically tools with great AI and truly innovative systems. Because the large brokerages are so slow to implement new tech or third-party tools at scale, our team had to do it ourselves. Eventually, we have a completely independent tech stack that is constantly being tweaked to best serve our agents and clients. Further, when money is flowing in good markets, it’s easy to ignore unfavorable economics with the brokerage. When things become slow or balanced, it’s felt a lot more and is way more noticeable.

MC: How does being independent specifically create opportunity or advantage in 2026?

KJ: Being independent creates opportunity and advantage because we can move fast. The AI tools we had six months ago are different from today, and six months from now they will be completely different, too. We have to be able to communicate, implement, train and launch those things quickly to stay ahead of the competition, something the largest companies can’t easily do. A small team of Navy Seals can accomplish things more efficiently than a large company of troops in most cases. It’s the same for us.

MC: How many agents are in the company?

KJ: We have 13 full-time, experienced agents, and an additional five agents in an LFRO (Limited Function Referral Office) subsidiary for referrals only.

MC: How will you proceed independently regarding tech and other things important to agents?

KJ: What I have learned this past year is that agents want a few things more than everything else. They want more time with their loved ones, they want less thought of implementation when it comes to tech tools/processes, and they want to be aligned with something that is moving and growing. We will research and implement tech for them. They want an easy button…solutions and things that actually get done vs. a brokerage just telling them what they should do. Their super powers are serving their clients. We want to give them more time for that and less time on the other stuff.

MC: How has the market received your company so far?

KJ: We just publicly announced it, but the conversations have been positive so far and they understand why we are doing this. Most of the higher-level agents agree that the cap model accompanied by a brick-and-mortar office isn’t working. They don’t have the income at the brokerage to give the support agents want, and they don’t have the options in place that agents want to see (in-house contract leverage, marketing leverage, in-house brokers, etc.).