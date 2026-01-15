Above: The Risi’s

REMAX Canada has announced the largest conversion in the brand’s history with the addition of 17 offices, encompassing more than 1,200 agents, in Ontario. Formerly operating as Royal LePage Your Community Realty and Royal LePage Connect Realty, the offices will rebrand as REMAX Your Community Realty and REMAX Connect Realty under the leadership of Vivian Risi, Michelle Risi and Justin Risi.

“The quality of brokerage that Vivian, Michelle and Justin bring to REMAX is absolutely top tier,” said Don Kottick, President of REMAX Canada. “At REMAX Canada, we take pride in knowing that REMAX agents are the most trusted and bring a level of professionalism and production that is unmatched. We’re excited by the value and purpose they see in us, just as we see their premier status in our industry as very beneficial for REMAX.”

The family-operated brokerages have built a reputation for hard work, persistence and a deeply rooted customer-first culture, according to a release. After experiencing decades of brokerage growth, the leadership team stated the decision to join REMAX Canada is driven entirely by what agents now need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

“We are making the move to REMAX Canada to support our agents and provide them with global reach, tools and services needed now and in the future,” said Vivian Risi, Founder and Broker/Owner. “We see that our agents need more—an international network, innovative tools and expanded services. REMAX can provide that.”

She added that the transition is ultimately about expanding opportunities for agents: “Our responsibility is to position our agents to win in any market. This decision does exactly that.”

The leadership team cited the desire for global brand recognition and reach, commercial and luxury presence, international networking and cross-border opportunities and tools, education and a multitude of resources as key drivers for joining REMAX Canada. They also noted that while their agents primarily serve clients in Canada, they increasingly see opportunities tied to international buyers and investors.

“Our agents are working with clients who have global interests and properties, and we want to give them every advantage to compete,” said Vivian Risi. “The global REMAX brand offers the connectivity and resources to make those opportunities real—whether it’s cross-border transactions or tapping into markets like the U.S., Europe or the Middle East.”

The leadership trio also emphasized that joining REMAX Canada is not a departure from who they are, but an expansion of what they can offer their agents.

“Our values remain the same,” said Vivian Risi. “Hard work. Persistence. Putting clients and agents first. We’re simply aligning with a brand that amplifies what we’ve built—and prepares our real estate agents for what’s ahead.”

