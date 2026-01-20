Above, Dan McCamblau

Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) has announced that award-winning luxury real estate agent Dan McCamblau has joined its Westport, Connecticut office. McCamblau was recently named “Best Realtor” in Westport by Westport Lifestyle Magazine and is widely recognized for delivering record-setting results for buyers and sellers across the region. He joins Brown Harris Stevens from Coldwell Banker and brings a data-driven, strategic approach shaped by an extensive background in finance, corporate strategy and investment analysis, according to a release.

Prior to entering residential real estate, McCamblau held senior leadership roles at global technology companies including Amazon and Peloton, where he partnered with C-suite executives and boards of directors on FP&A, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and long-range planning. He also worked in real estate investment banking as an equity research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“Brown Harris Stevens represents everything I value in a brokerage—integrity, strategic thinking and a long-term commitment to both clients and community,” says McCamblau. “As a privately held, relationship-driven firm, BHS offers the ideal platform to serve clients throughout Westport, New Canaan and greater Fairfield County.”

In addition to his professional achievements, McCamblau is deeply engaged in service and advocacy. A graduate of Duke University, he serves on multiple corporate and university boards, including the Duke Alumni Board of Directors, and is co-chair of both the Duke LGBTQ+ Board and the Duke Jewish Alumni Board. Locally, he is active with parent committees at the New Canaan Nature Center and Temple Israel Westport.

“Dan is exactly the type of advisor today’s luxury clients are seeking,” says Christopher Halstead, chief strategy officer and managing director of sales at Brown Harris Stevens. “His background in finance and technology, combined with his proven real estate performance and deep community involvement, makes him a strong addition to our Westport office. We’re excited to support his continued growth and success.”

For more information, visit www.bhsusa.com.