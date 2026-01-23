Above, JB Warren.

JB Warren

Team Founder

Warren Team powered by Jason Mitchell Group

Orlando, Florida

https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com

Region served: Florida, Colorado, Idaho, Tennessee

Years in real estate: 10

Number of team members: 120

Favorite part of your job: Helping agents build confidence and consistency while creating businesses that support their goals and lives.

What is one challenge your market is facing, and what are you doing to overcome it?

The biggest challenge is the number of buyers and sellers sitting on the sidelines. People want to move, but uncertainty has created a lock-in effect. Because of that, agents must double down on business fundamentals and prospecting. Success comes from treating your pipeline as a long-term initiative, hitting weekly call expectations, consistently sending out value-add content and staying in touch with past clients on a quarterly basis. Agents who stop chasing commission and focus on providing value and education are the ones who build sustainable results.

You’re widely recognized for driving performance and growth. What leadership practices have been most critical in building and scaling high-performing teams?

Leaders have to be steady and involved, which begins with being present and consistent. Teams don’t need hype, they need clarity, direction and someone they can trust—especially when things get tough. A big part of my approach involves staying close to the business and making myself available, which means stepping in to help with the small details. Even if they don’t feel significant to me, they may be critical to the agent at that moment. A great leader shows steadiness in tough times, and when agents feel that level of investment, their effort and commitment follow.

How do you approach training and mentorship to ensure agents build sustainable careers?

I look at training as habit-building first, skills second. Early on, the focus is on helping agents build the right routines, and while talent helps, early success almost always comes from repetition and discipline more than anything else. However, access and mentorship matter just as much. If agents don’t have support, confidence fades quickly. When someone can get guidance in real-time, they correct faster, build confidence sooner and start stacking wins.

In what ways are you leveraging the power of technology to help agents close more?

Technology has to support agents, not slow them down. This business keeps demanding more adaptability, and if the tools aren’t helping agents execute, they become a distraction. AI has been a real advantage for our team when used the right way. We leverage it for conversation scripting, market research, content ideas and helping agents stay consistent with follow-up and workflows. It’s not about replacing the agent, but reducing friction and helping them show up prepared. Technology will never replace human connection, but it does prevent a lot of lost opportunities.

What led to your decision to join the Jason Mitchell Group (JMG)?

I’d been paying attention to JMG for years, and through multiple market cycles, they consistently grew while others stalled—which told me they had built something fundamentally different. What stood out most was the focus on bottom-of-the-funnel lead and referral opportunities. Instead of agents constantly chasing cold, low-converting business, the model centers around clients who are closer to making decisions. That keeps agents focused on real conversations and higher-intent opportunities. Just as important has been the support system behind the scenes. From onboarding, to processing and compliance, to our regional and national leaders and state brokers, the level of support has been incredible. Founder and CEO Jason Mitchell’s firsthand experience as a producing agent was also a major factor. He understands what agents need to succeed—and that agent-first mindset shows up in the model and the decisions being made every day.

